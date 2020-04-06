In this report, the Global Torpedo Sales Market Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Torpedo Sales Market Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The global Torpedo market is valued at USD 1067 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1290 million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.28% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the global Torpedo market status and forecast, categorizes the global Torpedo market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. In terms of geography, the report takes the United States, Europe, China, CIS Region, Asia Other (Except China) and other regions into consideration. The other regions include Latin America, Middle East and Africa etc.

Major Torpedo manufacturers covered in this report

Leonardo

Norinco Group

Lockheed Martin

Raytheon

Atlas Elektronik

Saab AB

Tactical Missiles Corporation

Bharat Dynamics

Segment by Type

Heavyweight Torpedo (HWT)

Lightweight Torpedo (SLWT)

Segment by Application

Surface Ship

Submarine

Helicopter or Fixed Wing Aircraft

