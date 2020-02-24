Global Topical Skin Adhesive Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global topical skin adhesive market is expected to reach USD 1,047.60 million by 2025 from USD 607.35 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The major factors driving the market are growing number of trauma cases and road accidents, growing number of surgical procedure, technological innovation in skin adhesive products. The global topical skin adhesive market is leading in North America.

The key market players for Global Topical skin adhesive Market are listed below;

Medtronic

Ethicon U.S., LLC (subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc

Pfizer

connexicon medical

Chemence Medical, Inc.

Adhezion Biomedical

GluStitch Inc.

Meyer-Haake GmbH

Beijing Compont Medical Devices Co., Ltd.

Cartell Chemical Co., Ltd

The market is further segmented into;

Product type

Application

End-users

Distribution channel

The global topical skin adhesive market is segmented on the basis of the basis of product type, application, end-users and distribution channel. The report provides data for 2016 to 2025, 2017 being the current year while 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period for the report.

The global topical skin adhesive market is segmented on product type into 2-octyl cyanoacrylate adhesive, n-butyl cyanoacrylate adhesive, 2-ethyl cyanoacrylate adhesive, and methyl cyanoacrylate adhesive. In 2018, 2-octyl cyanoacrylate adhesive is expected to dominate the topical skin adhesive market with 42.9% market share and is expected to reach USD 464.95 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 8.6% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The global topical skin adhesive market is segmented on the basis of application into surgical incisions, trauma-induced lacerations, burn and skin grafting, wound closure, chronic wounds, and others. In 2018, surgical incisions segment is expected to dominate the topical skin adhesive market with 30.3% market share and is expected to reach USD 331.33 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 8.8% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The global topical skin adhesive market is segmented on the basis of end-users into hospitals, clinics, trauma centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. In 2018, hospitals is expected to dominate the topical skin adhesive market with 49.4% market share and is expected to reach USD 529.04 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The global topical skin adhesive market is segmented on the basis of basis of distribution channel into direct sales and retail. In 2018, direct sales is expected to dominate the topical skin adhesive market with 76.0% market share and is expected to reach USD 800.71 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Based on geography, the global topical skin adhesive market is segmented into geographical regions, such as,

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Covered in this report

