Global Topical Drug Delivery Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024

Global topical drug delivery market is expected to reach USD 205.1 billion by 2024 from USD 101.7 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Based on geography, the global topical drug delivery market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, such as,

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

MEA.

Global topical drug delivery market competition by top players including –

Galderma Pharma, S.A., dominated the topical drug delivery market accounting for a highest market share in 2016, followed by Bayer AG, and Valeant Pharmaceuticals. Some of the other players in the global topical drug delivery market are

MedPharm, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (A J&J Company),

Crescita Therapeutics,

West Pharmaceutical Services,

Biofarmitalia s.r.l,

Pharmatek Laboratories, Inc.,

Stiefel Laboratories, Inc.,

Tapemark, Acrux Limited,

Nitto Denko Corporation,

Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,

Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.,

Pocono Coated Products LLC,

TheraSolve NV.,

Samyang Biopharmaceuticals Corporation,

Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG,

Prosollus Pharmaceuticals,

Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc.,

Novosis AG,

Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.,

Transdermal Technologies, Inc.,

Sheffield Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,

Solvay

The global topical drug delivery market is segmented on the basis of product type, indication, distribution channel, end user and geography.

On the basis of product type the market is segmented into transdermal drug delivery devices and topical drug delivery formulations.

Topical drug delivery formulations are further segmented based on form into solid, semi-solid and liquid. The semi solid segment is further classified into ointments, creams, lotions, gels and pastes. The solid drugs segment is further segmented into powders and suppositories.

The liquid drugs segment is further classified into solutions and suspensions. The transdermal drug delivery devices market segment is further segmented into patches and gels.

The topical drug delivery market is segmented on the basis of indications into 4 types such as acne, anesthetics, psoriasis, dermatitis & atopic dermatitis, rosacea, onychomycosis, alopecia, actinic keratosis, and others.

On the basis of end users the market is segmented into hospitals, home healthcare, clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.

