Global Topical Corticosteroids Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024

The factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic disease or condition, rise in aging population, growth in topical drug delivery, increasing research and development, new product launches are furthermore boosting the growth of the global topical corticosteroids market.

The key market players for Global Topical Corticosteroids Market are listed below;

LEO Pharma,

Glaxosmithkline Plc

and Pfizer Inc.

The market is further segmented into;

Type

Application

End User

Geography

The global topical corticosteroids market is segmented on the basis of molecule name, brands, purchase mode, application, medication type, potency class, end user, distribution channel.

Based on molecule name, global topical corticosteroids market is segmented into fludroxycortide, triamcinolone acetonide, fluocinolone acetonide, antiseptics, betamethasone, clobetasone propionate, clobetasone butyrate, halobetasone, mometasone, and others.

In 2017, Fludroxycortide is expected to dominate the Global topical corticosteroids market with 26.2% market share and is expected to reach USD 229.42 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. However, betamethasone is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period, and is expected to reach USD 173.58 million in 2024 from USD 97.14 million in 2016.

Based on purchase mode, global topical corticosteroids market is segmented into segmented into OTC-based and prescription-based. In 2017, the prescription based market segment is expected to account for the largest share of 72.1% of the global topical corticosteroids market, by purchase mode. This segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.1% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

The global topical corticosteroids market, on the basis of brands is segmented into betnovate, betnovate N, panderm plus, lobate, cosvate G, clop G, tenovate GN, lobate GM, ultiderm, flutivate, fexin, momate, candiderm, and others.

Based on application, global topical corticosteroids market is segmented into acne, dermatitis, psoriasis, skin infection, hyperpigmentation, melasma and others. In 2017, the psoriasis is one of the dominating sectors of global topical corticosteroids market with 40.5% market share, growing at the highest CAGR 6.5% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

The global topical corticosteroids market is segmented based on medication type into ointments, creams, liquid & solutions, lotions, gel, oils, pastes, sprays, and others. In 2017, ointments is expected to dominate the global topical corticosteroids market with 31.2% market share and is expected to reach USD 1,344.11 million by 2024, with a CAGR of 5.4% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. However lotions is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.1% in the forecast period, to reach USD 510.50 million by 2024 from USD 294.87 million in 2016 in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

The Global topical corticosteroids market is segmented based on potency class into moderate, mild, ultra-high, and high. In 2017, the moderate potency class market segment is expected to account for the largest share of 41.0% of the global topical corticosteroids market, by potency class. This segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

The global topical corticosteroids market is segmented based on end-user into three notable segments; hospital, dermatology clinics, homecare and others. In 2017, the dermatology clinics market segment is expected to account for the largest share of 43.5% of the global topical corticosteroids market. This segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.6% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

The Global topical corticosteroids market is segmented based on distribution channel into four notable segments; hospital pharmacies, pharmacy stores, online pharmacies and others. In 2017, the pharmacies stores market segment is expected to account for the largest share of 46.3% of the global topical corticosteroids market. This segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Based on geography, the Global Topical Corticosteroids market is segmented into 11 geographical regions, such as,

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

MEA,

Rest Of the World

Continue…

