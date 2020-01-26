Global Tonic Water Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Tonic Water Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Tonic Water Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Tonic Water Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global market size of Tonic Water in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Tonic Water in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Tonic Water market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Tonic water (Indian tonic water) is a carbonated soft drink in which quinine is dissolved. Originally used as a prophylactic against malaria, tonic water usually now has significantly lower quinine content and is consumed for its distinctive bitter flavor. It is often used in mixed drinks, particularly in gin and tonic.

The global average price of Tonic Water is in the increasing trend, from 547 USD/MT in 2011 to 606 USD/MT in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Tonic Water includes Regular Tonic Water, Diet Tonic Water, Slimline Tonic Water. The proportion of Regular Tonic Water in 2015 is about 74.2%, they are the most popular Tonic Water. The proportion of Diet Tonic Water in 2015 is about 17.6%.

Tonic Water is widely sold by Supermarket, Online Retailers, and Other. The most proportion of Tonic Water is sold by Supermarket, and the market share in 2015 is about 75.5%.

Europe region is the largest supplier of Tonic Water, with a production market share nearly 33% in 2015. North America is the second largest supplier of Tonic Water, enjoying production market share about 30% in 2015.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 32% in 2015. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 38.4%.

In 2017, the global Tonic Water market size was 530 million US$ and is forecast to 980 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Tonic Water market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Tonic Water include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Tonic Water include

Fever Tree

Dr Pepper Snapple

Whole Foods

Sodastream

Watson Group

Fentimans

Nestlé

Seagram’s

White Rock

Hansen’s

Stirrings

East Imperial

Thomas Henry

Shasta Tonic Water

Bradleys Tonic

Q Drinks

1724 Tonic Water

El Guapo

Tom’s Handcrafted

Jack Rudy Cocktail

Johnstonic

Haber’s Tonic Syrup

Bermondsey Tonic Water

Market Size Split by Type

Regular Tonic Water

Diet Tonic Water

Slimline Tonic Water

Market Size Split by Application

Supermarket

Online Retailers

Others

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

