Global Tonic Water Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

This report studies the global market size of Tonic Water in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Tonic Water in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Tonic Water market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Tonic water (Indian tonic water) is a carbonated soft drink in which quinine is dissolved. Originally used as a prophylactic against malaria, tonic water usually now has significantly lower quinine content and is consumed for its distinctive bitter flavor. It is often used in mixed drinks, particularly in gin and tonic.
The global average price of Tonic Water is in the increasing trend, from 547 USD/MT in 2011 to 606 USD/MT in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.
The classification of Tonic Water includes Regular Tonic Water, Diet Tonic Water, Slimline Tonic Water. The proportion of Regular Tonic Water in 2015 is about 74.2%, they are the most popular Tonic Water. The proportion of Diet Tonic Water in 2015 is about 17.6%.
Tonic Water is widely sold by Supermarket, Online Retailers, and Other. The most proportion of Tonic Water is sold by Supermarket, and the market share in 2015 is about 75.5%.
Europe region is the largest supplier of Tonic Water, with a production market share nearly 33% in 2015. North America is the second largest supplier of Tonic Water, enjoying production market share about 30% in 2015.
North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 32% in 2015. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 38.4%.
In 2017, the global Tonic Water market size was 530 million US$ and is forecast to 980 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Tonic Water market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Tonic Water include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Tonic Water include
Fever Tree
Dr Pepper Snapple
Whole Foods
Sodastream
Watson Group
Fentimans
Nestlé
Seagram’s
White Rock
Hansen’s
Stirrings
East Imperial
Thomas Henry
Shasta Tonic Water
Bradleys Tonic
Q Drinks
1724 Tonic Water
El Guapo
Tom’s Handcrafted
Jack Rudy Cocktail
Johnstonic
Haber’s Tonic Syrup
Bermondsey Tonic Water
Market Size Split by Type
Regular Tonic Water
Diet Tonic Water
Slimline Tonic Water
Market Size Split by Application
Supermarket
Online Retailers
Others
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
