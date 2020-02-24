Global Tobacco Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025

Tobacco Market:

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Tobacco Market. The Global Tobacco Market has been analysed By Type (Cigarettes, Cigar, Smoking Tobacco, Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour), By Sub Type (Machine Made Cigarettes, Handmade Cigarettes, Machine Made Cigar, Handmade Cigar, Snuff and Chewing Tobacco), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) and By Country (U.S, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, U.K., Germany, France, China, India, Japan, Indonesia) for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the estimated period of 2018-2023.

According to Analytics research report, “Global Tobacco Market: Analysis By Product (Cigarettes, Smoking Tobacco, Cigar, Smokeless Tobacco, E-Cigarettes), By Sub Type (Machine Made Cigarettes, Handmade Cigarettes, Machine Made Cigar, Handmade Cigar, Snuff, Chewing Tobacco), By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023) – By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (U.S, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, U.K., Germany, France, China, India, Japan, Indonesia), Global Tobacco Market is projected to display a positive growth represented by a CAGR of 1.96% during 2018 – 2023.

Over the recent years, global tobacco market has been witnessing growth, on account of rapid growing demand for innovative products, increase consumption in emerging & developing nations, rising consumption of smokeless tobacco and surging demand for vapour. Moreover, changing lifestyle, and increasing consumption among young population in developing regions owing to increasing employment rate, growing young working population, rising number of international players, rising number of product launches by domestic companies and low cost of products have been driving the market growth. Innovative products such as e- cigarettes, hookah and chewing tobacco are impelling the growth of tobacco market. Increasing tax rates on cigarettes along with growing awareness in relation to harmful effects caused by the smoking tobacco will be the major factors backing the growth of innovative products.

The segment cigarettes is predicted to hold its dominant position in the market. Amongst the regions, APAC accounts for the largest regional share in the Global Tobacco Market in 2018. Moreover, Americas region is also predicted to maintain its dominant position in the market in forecast period. Presence of large number of young working population, increasing consumption for innovative products, rising demand for chewing tobacco and increasing penetration of global brands will be major factor backing the growth of tobacco market.

The report titled “Global Tobacco Market: Analysis By Product (Cigarettes, Smoking Tobacco, Cigar, Smokeless Tobacco, E-Cigarettes), By Sub Type (Machine Made Cigarettes, Handmade Cigarettes, Machine Made Cigar, Handmade Cigar, Snuff, Chewing Tobacco), By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023) – By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (U.S, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, U.K., Germany, France, China, India, Japan, Indonesia)” has covered and analysed the potential of global tobacco market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global tobacco market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Tobacco Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Tobacco Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Type – Cigarettes, Cigar, Smoking Tobacco, Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour

By Sub Type – Machine Made Cigarettes, Handmade Cigarettes, Machine Made Cigar, Handmade Cigar, Snuff and Chewing Tobacco.

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Tobacco Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Type – Cigarettes, Cigar, Smoking Tobacco, Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour

By Sub Type – Machine Made Cigarettes, Handmade Cigarettes, Machine Made Cigar, Handmade Cigar, Snuff and Chewing Tobacco.

Country Analysis – U.S, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, U.K., Germany, France, China, India, Japan and Indonesia (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• By Type – Cigarettes, Cigar, Smoking Tobacco, Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• Product Benchmarking

• Company Analysis – Philips Morris International, British American Tobacco, JTI, Imperial Tobacco, KT&G, Scandinavian Tbk Group,

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

Table of Contents

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendations

4. Tobacco Market Overview

5. Global Tobacco Market: Growth and Forecast

5.1 By Value (2013-2017)

5.2 By Value (2018-2023)

6. Global Tobacco Market: By Product Type

6.1 Global Tobacco Market-By Product Type: Breakdown (%)

6.1.1 Global Tobacco Market Size and Share, By Type, 2017

6.1.2 Global Tobacco Market Size and Share, By Type, 2023

6.2 Global Cigarettes Market Overview

6.2.1 By Value (2013-2023)

6.3 Global Machine Made Cigarettes Market Overview

6.3.1 By Value (2013-2023)

6.4 Global Roll Your Own Cigarettes Market Overview

6.4.1 By Value (2013-2023)

6.5 Global Cigars Market Overview

6.5.1 By Value (2013-2023)

6.6 Global Machine Made Cigar Market Overview

6.6.1 By Value (2013-2023)

6.7 Global Hand Made Cigars Market Overview

6.7.1 By Value (2013-2023)

6.8 Global Smokeless Tobacco Market Overview

6.8.1 By Value (2013-2023)

6.9 Global Chewing Tobacco Market Overview

6.9.1 By Value (2013-2023)

6.10 Global Snuff Tobacco Market Overview

6.10.1 By Value (2013-2023)

6.11 Global Vapour Tobacco Market Overview

6.11.1 By Value (2013-2023)

…

11. Market Dynamics

11.1 Drivers

11.2 Challenges

12. Market Trends

13. SWOT Analysis – Global Tobacco Market

14. Competitive Landscape

15. Company Profiles

15.1 ITC

15.2 Philip Morris International

15.3 Altria Group Inc

15.4 Korea Tobacco & Ginseng Corporation

15.5 British American Tobacco

15.6 Japan Tobacco International

15.7 China Tobacco Corporation

15.8 Gudang Garam Tbk

15.9 Imperial Brands

15.10 Scandinavian Tobacco Group

15.11 Turning Points Brands

