Global Titanium(IV) Isopropoxide (CAS 546-68-9) Depth Research Report 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Titanium (IV) Isopropoxide (CAS 546-68-9) also commonly referred to as titanium tetraisopropoxide or TTIP, is a chemical compound with the formula Ti{OCH(CH3)2}4. This alkoxide of Titanium (IV) is used in organic synthesis and materials science. It is a diamagnetic tetrahedral molecule. It is prepared by treating titanium tetrachloride with isopropanol.

The structures of the titanium alkoxides are often complex. Crystalline titanium methoxide is tetrameric with the molecular formula Ti4(OCH3)16. Alkoxides derived from bulkier alcohols such as isopropanol aggregate less. Titanium isopropoxide is mainly a monomer in nonpolar solvents.

Overall, the Titanium (IV) Isopropoxide (CAS 546-68-9) performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.

The technical barriers of Titanium (IV) Isopropoxide (CAS 546-68-9) are relatively low, and the Titanium (IV) Isopropoxide (CAS 546-68-9) market concentration degree is relatively higher. The manufacturing bases concentrated distribution in China and India; some of the key players dominating this market are Polygel, Zibo Riqi, Jining Jianbang Chemical, Shandong Harriton, Yixing Sunan Petrochemical, Taichang Chemical,Nanjing Pinning, and others.

The key factors driving the growth of the aforementioned industry are wide application areas. With the increase of application areas’ sales, the increased consumption of Titanium (IV) Isopropoxide (CAS 546-68-9)s are expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2021.

In the past few years, as the main raw material price was not stable, with the addition of a sharp increase in production capacity, expected that the Titanium (IV) Isopropoxide (CAS 546-68-9) raw material price will be relatively stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and employee wages, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Titanium (IV) Isopropoxide (CAS 546-68-9).

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The oversupply of Titanium (IV) Isopropoxide (CAS 546-68-9) in the market has had a negative impact but has been countered by the magnitude of the increase in demand, resulting in uncertainty in the Titanium (IV) Isopropoxide (CAS 546-68-9) market

In China, Titanium (IV) Isopropoxide (CAS 546-68-9) manufactures mainly include Zibo Riqi, Jining Jianbang Chemical, Shandong Harriton, Yixing Sunan Petrochemical, Taichang Chemical,Nanjing Pinning, and others.

China is the world’s largest producer of Titanium (IV) Isopropoxide (CAS 546-68-9); as the same time, the consumption of Titanium (IV) Isopropoxide (CAS 546-68-9) in China grown gradually. In the result, Titanium (IV) Isopropoxide (CAS 546-68-9) in China was export-oriented until now.

The global Titanium(IV) Isopropoxide (CAS 546-68-9) market is valued at 76 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Titanium(IV) Isopropoxide (CAS 546-68-9) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Titanium(IV) Isopropoxide (CAS 546-68-9) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Polygel

Zibo Riqi

Jining Jianbang Chemical

Shandong Harriton

Yixing Sunan Petrochemical

Taichang Chemical

Nanjing Pinning

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

0.95

0.9

Segment by Application

Plastic Manufacturing Industry

Heat and Corrosion Resistant Coating

Titanate coupler Manufacturing

Others

