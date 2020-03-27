Global Titanium Diboride Competition Analysis Report 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Titanium diboride (TiB2) is a very high hardness gray-black powder. Titanium diboride is widely used in various industries due to its high hardness, extremely, high electrical conductivity and thermal stability and inertness to nonferrous metal melts.

Titanium diboride (TiB2) is an extremely hard ceramic which has excellent heat conductivity, oxidation stability and resistance to mechanical erosion. TiB2 is also a reasonable electrical conductor, so it can be used as a cathode material in aluminum smelting and can be shaped by electrical discharge machining.

In this report, the statistics mainly focus on application stage of titanium diboride in industries including electrically conductive / composite ceramics, cathodes for aluminum smelting, refractory components, cutting tools etc.

The global Titanium Diboride market is valued at 46 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 58 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Titanium Diboride volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Titanium Diboride market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

H.C.Starck

Momentive

3M

PENSC

Longji Tetao

Kennametal

Dandong Rijin

Orient Special Ceramics

Japan New Metals

Sinyo

Eno Material

Treibacher Ind

DCEI

Materion

Jingyi Ceramics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Carbotherm al reduction method

Self-propagating Reaction（SHS）

Other

Segment by Application

Electrically Conductive / Composite Ceramics

Cathodes for Aluminum Smelting

Refractory Components

Cutting Tools

Others

