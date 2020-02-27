Global Tissue Diagnostics Market Estimated to Reach a US$ 6.21 billion by 2022

The Global Tissue Diagnostics Market was valued at US$ 4.1 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at around 6.8% CAGR to reach nearly US$ 6.21 billion by 2022. Tissue diagnostics products are used to analyse tissue samples from the patients to detect the presence of diseases like cancer. Tissue diagnostics is also done to examine the effect of medicines on the patient’s body. Tissue diagnosis is mainly of three types, Immunohistochemistry (IHC), Hematoxylin and Eosin (H&E), and In Situ Hybridization. Rising incidence of cancer, growing geriatric population and need of personalized medicine are the main growth drivers of the global tissue diagnostics market.
End Users
The end users of the global tissue diagnostics market are mainly hospitals, diagnostic centres, medical clinics, research institutes, pharmaceutical firms, and contract research organizations. Hospitals, diagnostic centres and medical clinics mainly use tissue diagnostics products to diagnose cancer and examine the effect of medicines in patients. Research institutes, pharmaceutical firms, and contract research organizations use tissue diagnostics products to test the effect of various candidate medicines on patients and use the data to develop new products.
Market Dynamics
Rise in the incidence of cancer and expansion of healthcare options are the main growth drivers of the global tissue diagnostics market. High investment in research and development of new technology has given rise to many new opportunities in the market. Introduction of improved, accurate and efficient products has helped in the expansion of the market. Increasing demand for personalized medicine and rising awareness about cancer have also contributed to the growth of the market. Other factors that are helping in the expansion of the market are rising geriatric population and increase in disposable incomes.
Stringent regulatory procedures and lack of trained personnel act as constraints in the growth of theglobal tissue diagnostics market. Another constraint is the high cost of the related procedures. Companies need to develop more accurate and affordable products in order to ensure continued growth of the market
Market Segmentation
The global tissue diagnostics market can be segmented based on product type, disease type, technology, end user and geography. Based on product type, the market can be segmented as instruments and consumables. Based on disease type, the market can be segmented as lung cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, oral cancer, and others. Based on technology used, the market can be segmented as Immunohistochemistry (IHC), Hematoxylin and Eosin (H&E), In Situ Hybridization, digital pathology, and special staining.
Regional/Geographic Analysis
Geographically, the global tissue diagnostics market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) regions. Currently, the largest share of the market is held by North America. There is strong growth potential in APAC region due to increasing incidence of cancer, increase in geriatric population, increase in disposable incomes and investments in healthcare sector.
Key Players
Some of the key players in the global tissue diagnostics market are Abbott Laboratories, Sigma Aldrich,F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Genomic Health Inc.,Danaher Corporation,and others.
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
