Global Tinplate Industry Analysis Report 2019

Tinplate is made from the process of thinly coating sheets of wrought iron or steel with tin and applied either by dipping in molten metal or by electrolytic deposition. Tinplate is now produced by the latter process, and is essentially a sandwich in which the central core is strip steel. This core is cleaned in a pickling solution and then fed through tanks containing electrolyte, where tin is deposited on both sides.

Tinplate is mainly classified into four types: prime grade tinplate and secondary grade. Tinplate is the most widely used type which takes up about 60% of the global total in 2016.

The global tinplate average price is in the decline trend, from 1262 $/MT in 2011 to 936 $/MT in 2016. The price will be in decline trend if more capacity goes into operation and price of the raw material get reduction in the future. The tinplate sales will reach about 5111 million meters in 2016 from 4030 million meters in 2011 all around the world, with the CAGR of 5%.

China is the largest consumption country of tinplate in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. Chinese market took up about 28% the global market in 2016, followed by Europe (17%), and USA is followed with the share about 22%.

The global Tinplate market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Tinplate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tinplate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Arcelor Mittal

NSSMC

Baosteel

U.S. Steel

JFE

ThyssenKrupp

POSCO

Titan Steel

TCC Steel

Ohio Coatings Company

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Prime Grade Tinplate

Secondary Grade Tinplate

Others

Segment by Application

Food Cans

Beverage Cans

Other Cans

Bottle Cap

Others

