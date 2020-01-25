Global Timber Decking Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Timber Decking Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Timber Decking Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Timber Decking Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report focuses on the global Timber Decking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Timber Decking development in United States, Europe and China.

Decking is defined as a flat or profiled (anti-slip) timber surface designed as a structure to be deployed for outdoor use. Decking finds applications in the residential and non-residential sectors. Different types of woods are used for different applications. For instance, treated lumber (mainly softwood) is used for the substructure part of the deck. For the surface part of the deck, either hardwood or WPCs are preferred.

Timber decking market is highly driven by the residential, non-residential, public and private construction activities, and by consumer wealth and increased spending. The global housing market has recovered from the global economic recession, which can be observed with the recovery of the house price index since 2014. For instance, in China, although the overall prices have been declining since 2014 but it was mainly due to an oversupply of units. The overall construction market for both the residential and non-residential sectors in the EU was stagnant, but post-2014, it has picked up strongly in the UK, the Netherlands, and Spain. With an increase in new housing unit projects across the world, the timber decking market will see sustainable growth due to investment in the decking projects as part of the housing project as 50% of housing projects in the North America have wooden decks.

The key players covered in this study

Advantage Trim & Lumber

Fiberon

Timber Holding USA

TimberTech

Accsys Technologies

Boral

Cali Bamboo

Dasso Group

East Teak Fine Hardwoods

Eva-Last

MOSO

Millboard

Outdoor Structures Australia

TAMKO

UPM

Western Forest Products

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Pressure Treated Wood

Redwood

Cedar

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential

Non-Residential

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Timber Decking Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Pressure Treated Wood

1.4.3 Redwood

1.4.4 Cedar

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Timber Decking Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Non-Residential

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Timber Decking Market Size

2.2 Timber Decking Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Timber Decking Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Timber Decking Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Advantage Trim & Lumber

12.1.1 Advantage Trim & Lumber Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Timber Decking Introduction

12.1.4 Advantage Trim & Lumber Revenue in Timber Decking Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Advantage Trim & Lumber Recent Development

12.2 Fiberon

12.2.1 Fiberon Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Timber Decking Introduction

12.2.4 Fiberon Revenue in Timber Decking Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Fiberon Recent Development

12.3 Timber Holding USA

12.3.1 Timber Holding USA Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Timber Decking Introduction

12.3.4 Timber Holding USA Revenue in Timber Decking Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Timber Holding USA Recent Development

12.4 TimberTech

12.4.1 TimberTech Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Timber Decking Introduction

12.4.4 TimberTech Revenue in Timber Decking Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 TimberTech Recent Development

12.5 Accsys Technologies

12.5.1 Accsys Technologies Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Timber Decking Introduction

12.5.4 Accsys Technologies Revenue in Timber Decking Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Accsys Technologies Recent Development

12.6 Boral

12.6.1 Boral Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Timber Decking Introduction

12.6.4 Boral Revenue in Timber Decking Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Boral Recent Development

12.7 Cali Bamboo

12.7.1 Cali Bamboo Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Timber Decking Introduction

12.7.4 Cali Bamboo Revenue in Timber Decking Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Cali Bamboo Recent Development

12.8 Dasso Group

12.8.1 Dasso Group Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Timber Decking Introduction

12.8.4 Dasso Group Revenue in Timber Decking Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Dasso Group Recent Development

12.9 East Teak Fine Hardwoods

12.9.1 East Teak Fine Hardwoods Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Timber Decking Introduction

12.9.4 East Teak Fine Hardwoods Revenue in Timber Decking Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 East Teak Fine Hardwoods Recent Development

12.10 Eva-Last

12.10.1 Eva-Last Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Timber Decking Introduction

12.10.4 Eva-Last Revenue in Timber Decking Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Eva-Last Recent Development

12.11 MOSO

12.12 Millboard

12.13 Outdoor Structures Australia

12.14 TAMKO

12.15 UPM

12.16 Western Forest Products

