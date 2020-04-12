In this report, the Global Tile Backer Board Market Sizes 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Tile Backer Board Market Sizes 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Suitable for: Wood Or Concrete Floors, Wet rooms, Underfloor heating, Ceramic, Porcelain, Stone or Mosaic Tiles Tile backer boards are well suited to underfloor and under tile heating applications for Installation below underfloor heating systems on an existing un-insulated concrete or timber sub-floor will greatly reduce heat up time and running costs.

Tile Backer Boards are ideal for two main purposes:

As an excellent waterproofing surface to fix either wall or floor tiles.

As an excellent heat insulation for underfloor heating systems.

Tile backer boards are also suitable for waterproofing wet rooms and showrooms and will protect the floor from absorbing water. When installing onto concrete sub floor we recommend using flexible tile adhesive, when installing onto wooden floors we recommend using tile adhesive and/or screws and washers. All boards are 1200 x 600 x 6mm or 10mm.

Tile backer boards are waterproof and dimensionally stable substrate to tile to Ideal for wet rooms Easy to carry – and light weight unlike large sheets of plywood. Excellent sound insulation: impact sound is greatly reduced Cuts with a knife. No need for a jigsaw.

Will accept even the heaviest wall tiles, unlike plasterboard.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales Construction. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

This report focuses on Tile Backer Board volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tile Backer Board market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

James Hardie

Wedi

Georgia Pacific

Johns Manville

USG Corporation

Cembrit

CertainTeed

National Gypsum

Schluter

Multi-Panels

Tortuga

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

1/4” Board

3/8” Board

1/2” Board

Others

Segment by Application

Floors

Walls

Ceilings

Others

