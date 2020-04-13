In this report, the Global Thyristor Depth Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Thyristor Depth Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Thyristor is a solid-state semiconductor device along with four layered alternating p-type and N materials. The thyristor with three-lead is designed for controlling large current with the help of its two leads by combining the current with that of a smaller current from its other lead which is known as the control lead. The two-lead thyristor are used in switching if the potential difference between its lead is large. The thyristor is also known as silicon-controlled rectifier. It is used to manage elements in phase angle triggered controllers, which is also known as phase fired controllers. It can also be used for low conduction losses of Bjt, this would help to fulfill demand in the current electric system.
The industry concentration is high, and the main production enterprises are concentrated in Europe, United States and Japan. Infineon, ON Semiconductor, Mitsubishi Electric, STMicroelectronics are in a dominant position in global market, forming the first echelon in the market competition of thyristor in the world. Of the major suppliers of thyristor, Infineon Technologies maintained its first place in the ranking again in 2017. Infineon Technologies AG accounted for 18.59% of the global thyristor revenue market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 9.26%, 5.71% and 5.35% including ON Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics and STMicroelectronics, respectively.
The global Thyristor market is valued at 760 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1070 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Thyristor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Thyristor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Unidirectional Thyristor
Bidirectional Thyristor
Others
Segment by Application
Industrial Sector
Civil Sector
Others
