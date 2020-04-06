In this report, the Global Through Glass Vias Substrate Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Through Glass Vias Substrate Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Through glass vias substrate is a new glass substrate, which make holes through thin glass without damaging glass shape. A through-glass via (TGV) provides a vertical electrical connection through a glass substrate. TGVs are used in advanced packaging solutions, such as glass interposers and wafer-level packaging of microelectromechanical systems (MEMS).

In this study, the market for the Through Glass Vias Substrate consumption divided into five geographic regions. Asia-Pacific Through Glass Vias Substrate market size was valued at 18480 units in 2018, followed by Europe and North America. QYResearch analysts estimate that Japan is to lead the global market for Through Glass Vias Substrate during the forecast period, due to the rapid growth of the demand market there. This region accounts for a market share of nearly 29.61% by 2025.

The global market share concentration is relatively concentrated. Of the major players of the Through Glass Vias Substrate market, Corning maintained its first place in the ranking in 2018. Corning accounted for 26.90% of the Global Through Glass Vias Substrate revenue market share in 2018. Other players accounted for 21.49%, 11.93% including LPKF and Samtec. The other major players in this report including Kiso Micro Co. LTD, Tecnisco, Microplex, Plan Optik, NSG Group and Allvia.

Worldwide, Consumer Electronics was the largest consumer of Through Glass Vias Substrate, which is responsible for about 57.37 percent of Through Glass Vias Substrate consumption in 2018. The remaining 42.63 percent was consumed for Biotechnology/Medical, Automotive etc.

The global Through Glass Vias Substrate market was valued at 22 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 193.3 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 36.7% during 2019-2025.

In 2018, 300 mm Wafer accounted for a major share of 62% in the global Through Glass Vias Substrate market. And this product segment is poised to reach 130.49 Million US$ by 2025 from 13.65 Million US$ in 2018.

In Through Glass Vias Substrate market, the Consumer Electronics holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 243404 (Units) by 2025, at a CAGR of 38% during 2019 and 2025.

