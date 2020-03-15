Global Third Party Logistics Market 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast To 2025

New Study On “2018-2025 Third Party Logistics Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report focuses on the global Third Party Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Third Party Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

Third-party logistics (3PL) is a business arrangement in which companies outsource their logistics operations to a specialized service provider that offers customized on-demand transportation, warehousing, distribution, and freight and forwarding services.

Increasing advancements in e-commerce across the retail sector is expected to drive the growth prospects for the global 3PL market in the forthcoming years. Some of the major factors responsible for the expansion of the e-commerce sector includes the increased adoption of the Internet and mobile services. Also, it has been observed that elements such as efficient inventory management and quick delivery are important for the operational success of this sector. As a result, the demand for efficient delivery systems, inventory management, small package deliveries, individualized shipping time, and freight forwarding are increasing, driving the third-party logistics market size.

APAC accounts for the maximum market share in 2017 and is estimated to continue to dominate the market for the next few years. Some of the major factors responsible for the market’s growth in the region is the increasing outsourcing of logistics services and an increase in imports and exports across key countries. Also, the strong demand for 3PL services in APAC is due to factors like economic growth and globalization that requires manufacturers to import and export raw materials and finished goods on a global level.

In 2017, the global Third Party Logistics market size was 67700 million US$ and it is expected to reach 106300 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.8% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

AmeriCold Logistics

DHL Supply Chain

FedEx

Nippon Express

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

DCC

DTM

ITM

Logistics Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

Consumer Goods

Retail

Automotive

Food and Beverage

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

