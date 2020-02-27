Global Thin Film Solar Collector Market: Opportunities, Challenges, and Forecast to 2025

Description

The thin film solar cell is 2nd generation solar cell mainly consists of thin film (TF) of photovoltaic material on a substrate such as glass, plastic or metal. Thin film solar cells uses different technologies including Cadmium Telluride (CdTe), Copper indium gallium diselenide (CIGS) and amorphous thin film silicon (a Si, TF Si). Film thickness might vary from a few nanometres to tens of micrometres which makes it more flexible and light weight. Its commercial is used as rigid thin film solar collector where the material is sandwiched between 2 glasses and is much more compact. This is due to reduction in the amount of material used in the cell. It can be estimated that with the rate of growth in technology the annual production is targeted at 500GW in 2022 compared to the 40GW of production in 2013. It is a billion dollar market which is growing continuously with the demand for alternative source of energy.

Market Dynamics

Increasing energy Demand across the globe is the prime driver for the rapid production and demand for this kind of products. A lot of research has been going on in this field to make the production easier and smaller and customer friendly. With fossil fuel prices fluctuating and the recent disasters like Fukushima and Chernobyl have questioned the use of nuclear energy as a renewable source. On the other hand the environmental concerns created by hydro power has also been a major issue. So making the TF solar collector as the renewable source of energy due to its environmental friendly feature and easy availability. Third driver is the maintenance cost. The initial investment cost is quite high but after that the investment and maintenance cost is low or negligible.

Although the growth of the market is considerably high, there are still some constraints on the market. The major constraints to the product as mentioned before is the high initial costs bore by the customer. This is due to increasing demand of product in shorter time and availability of relevant technology to make it. There are other concerns relating to intermittent energy source which can be solved by connecting the solar panel to the grid so excess power can be saved and can be used afterwards. Available technology has been one of the constraint to the industry but with recent research in the ongoing field is to increase the efficiency of the solar panels which used to have a meagre efficiency percentage, with the help of technology like Nano-crystalline solar cells, thin film processing, metamorphic multijunction solar cell etc.

The global solar power production has increased from 7 MW to 40 MW in 2013 is going to be 500 MW in 2022 which shows the amount of opportunity this product in the industry. Solar is the largest source of energy on the Earth i.e it receives around 174 Petawatts of solar energy per year. By using this energy, solar energy farms can established which can harness electricity and produce on large scale by providing to a grid. According to Mordor intelligence that production of solar cells for small scale activities like solar powered cars or motors has increased exponentially over the years.

Market Segmentation

The market can be segmented on the basis of the geography, type of the product which is available. Taking into account the geographical analysis, by end of 2016 China was considered to be leading player in production of solar cell market followed by Germany and USA. In terms of installation of photovoltaic across country China lead the pack followed by Japan, Germany, USA and Italy.

Thin film solar collectors market by geography:-

This is done with respect to the production as well as installation of Solar cells in different regions.

North America

USA and Canada Mexico

Asia Pacific

Japan, China and Philippines South Korea Australia India and Thailand

Europe

Germany and Italy UK, France and Spain etc

South America

Chile

Middle East and Africa

Israel and Turkey Algeria and South Africa

Thin film solar collector market by type:-

This is mainly categorized on the basis of which photovoltaic material is deposited onto the substrate.

Amorphous silicon (a-Si)

Cadmium telluride (CdTe)

Copper indium gallium selenide (CIS/CIGS)

Organic photovoltaic cells (OPC)

Major or Key Players present in the industry:

Wuxi Suntech Power Co., Ltd.

First Solar Inc

Juwi Solar, inc.

SolarCity Corporation.

Activ Solar GmbH

Yingli Solar

Trina Solar Limited

Sharp Solar Energy Solutions Group

Canadian Solar Inc.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd

