Global Thin Film Photovoltaics (PV) Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025

Thin-film photovoltaic modules are manufactured by depositing ultra-thin layers of semiconductor material on a glass or thin stainless-steel substrate in a vacuum chamber.

Low cost and optimum efficiency of thin film PV cells is the dominant factor of the growth of the thin film PV in overall photovoltaic market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Abound Solar

Anwell Technologies

Ascent Solar

Avancis

Best Solar Hi Tech

Bosch Solar Energy

Energy Conversion Devices

Epv Solar

First Solar

Global Solar Energy

Kaneka

Masdar Pv

Miasole

Mitsubishi Heavy Electric

Moser Baer

Nanosolar

Q-Cells

Ritek

Sharp

Signet Solar

Solyndra

Sulfurcells

Sunfilm

Suntech Power

Trony Solar

Wuerth Solar

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

CdTe

CIGS

A-Si

Others

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

BIPV

Grid Connected Power Supply

Military & Space Applications

