Global Thin Film Metrology Systems Market Analysis & Trends to 2025

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Thin film metrology systems are used to measure the film thickness accurately. A series of film layers that act as a conductors, semiconductors, or bare wafers are deposited on an IC during IC fabrication. Thin film metrology systems are required during thin film deposition process to monitor and measure thin film parameters such as thickness, resistivity, and stress.

The growing demand for miniaturization and integration of semiconductors is the primary factor driving the global market for thin film metrology systems. Miniaturization of IC has been a result of high level integration to add functionalities on a single device, which is anticipated to escalate the demand for thin film metrology systems until 2023. Thin film metrology systems also help in improving the efficiency of semiconductor manufacturing processes, and as the demand for semiconductor devices escalates due to the thriving electronics industry, the market for thin film metrology systems will be benefitted. These systems are also applicable in manufacturing complex semiconductor ICs, which has led to architectures such as 3D and FinFET. This factor will further propell the thin films metrology systems demand. Conversely, demand fluctuation in semiconductor industries is the factor expected to hinder the growth rate during the forecast period.

North America serves the maximum demand, owing to factors such as surging demand for electronic goods and high purchasing ability of the consumers. However, Asia Pacific, which resides nearly the half of world’s population, is also projected for a healthy growth rate.

The global Thin Film Metrology Systems market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

KLA-Tencor

Nanometrics

Nova Measuring Instruments

Rudolph Technologies

SCREEN Holdings

Semilab

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Opaque Films

Transparent Films

Thick Films

Others

Segment by Application

Semiconductor

MEMS

Data Storage

High-Brightness LED (HB-LED)

Others

