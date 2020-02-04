Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market 2018 with Top Countries Data: New Entrants, Competitive Scenario and Forecast By 2023

Report Title: 2018-2023 Global and Regional Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Report provides complete information about manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors, and major types as well as applications. Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market is segmented based on type, application, and region. The Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) industry report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, product type, and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross, and Gross Margin.

Overview of Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market:

Thin-film encapsulation (TFE) is barrier implementation process used in preventing moisture and oxygen permeation into electronic devices. The encapsulation process has a great impact on both the lifetime and reliability of electronic products. Different technologies such as atomic layer deposition (ALD) and inkjet printing can be used for the encapsulation of flexible OLED displays and lighting products, thin-film batteries, photovoltaic solar cells, and others. Technological innovations, rising investments, and IP protections have significantly impacted the TFE market over the years. Reduced device thickness, low cost, and weight in combination with improved flexibility and robustness are the major benefits offered by TFE technology. The newer technologies such as atomic layer deposition (ALD) and inkjet printing are expected to impact the market during the forecast period. The cost of the raw material license, cost of equipment, and optimization in various processes have further steered the TFE market.

The research covers the current market size of the Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Samsung SDI, LG Chem, Universal Display Corp. (UDC), Applied Materials, 3M, Veeco Instruments, Kateeva, Toray Industries, BASF (Rolic), Meyer Burger, Aixtron, Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Bystronic Glass, AMS Technologies, Angstrom Engineering, Beneq, Encapsulix, Lotus Applied Technology, Vitriflex, Picodeon

Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market By Application

Flexible OLED Display, Flexible OLED Lighting, Thin-Film Photovoltaics, Others

Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market By Technology

Inorganic Layers (PECVD, ALD), Organic Layers (Inkjet Printing and VTE),

Scope Of The Report:

This report focuses on the Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market in the global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application., According to the report, one driver in the market is the rapid advances in technology. The worldwide market for Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2018.

Target Audience of Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market:

Manufacturer / Potential Investors

Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters.

Association and government bodies.

Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2013-2023):

North America: United States, Canada and Mexico

United States, Canada and Mexico Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia

China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia Latin America: Brazil, Argentina and Colombia

Brazil, Argentina and Colombia Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa

