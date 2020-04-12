In this report, the Global Thin Film and Printed Battery Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Thin Film and Printed Battery Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A thin film is a layer of material ranging from fractions of a nanometer (monolayer) to several micrometers in thickness. A printed battery is a thin and flexible battery that consists of zinc (anode) and manganese dioxide (cathode) and is printed on recyclable plastic.

Owing to the growing need of new-generation smart textiles in fitness and sports to monitor physical parameters, the printed battery market grows rapidly.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Panasonic

Samsung

Stmicroelectronics

Enfucell

Imprint Energy

Ultralife

Blue Spark Technologies

Brightvolt

Cymbet

Excellatron Solid State

Flexel

Jenax

NEC Energy Solutions

Protoflex

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

by Voltage rating

Below 1.5 V

Between 1.5 V and 3 V

Above 3 V

by Chargeability

Rechargeable

Single Use

Segment by Application

Smart Packaging

Smart Cards

Consumer Electronics

Medical Devices

Wearable Devices

Entertainment

Wireless Communication

Others

