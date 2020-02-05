Global Thin Clients in Hardware Market 2019 Development Trends, Growth, Share, Research and Analysis

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Thin Clients in Hardware Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

A thin client, sometimes called a lean client, is a low-cost, centrally-managed computer devoid of CD-ROM players, diskette drives, and expansion slots. All features typically found on the desktop PC, including applications, sensitive data, memory, etc., are stored back in the data center when using a thin client.

Thin clients are a part of a computer network technology based on the idea that the data is stored and processed on central servers, so-called server-based IT. When a minimum of operations is performed on the user’s local unit, specially designed hardware can be used to replace the regular personal computers in the network.

Thin client shipments in Europe and North America declined by 9.14% and 5.77% year on year in 2015 to 1,661 K Units and 1,405 K Units, respectively. China remained resilient, growing just over 1.87 % for all of 2015, the only region to see positive growth for the year.

Finance, Telecom and Government represent the leading market segment, generating close to 70 % of overall market volume.

Most sales channels in this market is distribution, which accounting to 85.21% market share in 2015.

According to this study, over the next five years the Thin Clients in Hardware market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Thin Clients in Hardware business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Thin Clients in Hardware market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Thin Clients in Hardware value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Industrial Thin Clients

Enterprise Thin Clients

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Finance and Insurance

Manufacturing

Logistics

Government

Education

Telecom

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC,China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa,Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Dell(Wyse)

HP

NComputing

Centerm

Igel

FujitsuÂ

Sun Microsy

VXL Technology

Start

GWI

Guoguang

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Thin Clients in Hardware consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Thin Clients in Hardware market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Thin Clients in Hardware manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Thin Clients in Hardware with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Thin Clients in Hardware submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

