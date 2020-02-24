Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global thermoplastic polyurethane market is expected to reach 2,607.35 thousand tonnes by 2025 from 1,630.00 thousand tonnes in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.
The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as growing demand of thermoplastic polyurethane in automotive sector, scope of TPU innovation in footwear sector, growing application in medical sector. On the other hand, unstable raw material prices may hinder the market growth.
The key market players for Global Thermoplastic polyurethanes Market are listed below;
Covestro AG
Huntsman International LLC
BASF SE
American Polyfilm, Inc.
API (Trinseo)
Hexpol AB
Kuraray Co. Ltd
Ensinger
The Lubrizol Corporation
Polyone
Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.
Coim Group
Headway Group
Miracll Chemicals Co., Ltd
The market is further segmented into;
Product type
Raw Material
End-user
Geography
The global thermoplastic polyurethane market is segmented on the basis of product type, raw material end-user and geography. The report provides data for 2016 to 2025, 2017 being the current year while 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period for the report.
On the basis of product type, the global thermoplastic polyurethane market is segmented into Polyester, Polyether, Polycaprolactone. Global thermoplastic polyurethane market is dominated by polyester with 59.9% market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period.
The global thermoplastic polyurethane market is segmented based on raw material into Diisocyante, Polyols, Diols. The Diisocyante market segment is expected to dominate the market. Global thermoplastic polyurethane market is dominated by diisocyante with 53.0% market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period.
On the basis of end users, the global thermoplastic polyurethane market is classified into footwear, engineering, automotive, hose and tubing, building and construction, wires and cables and medical. Among these, in 2018 footwear segment dominated the market and the trend is expected to remain the same till 2025. Footwear is further sub segmented into shoes & soles and slippers. Engineering is further sub segmented into electronic devices and machinery parts. Automotive is further sub segmented into interior body parts and exterior body parts. Hose and tubing is further sub segmented into hoses, organic waste pipes and pneumatic and brake tube. Building and construction is further sub segmented into roofing membranes and cured in place pipe. Wires and cables is further sub segmented into telecommunication, transportation and mining. Medical is further sub-segmented into catheters, medical device housing and wound care products. The Footwear market segment is expected to dominate the market.
Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.
Based on geography, the Global thermoplastic polyurethanes market is segmented into geographical regions, such as,
North- America
South America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global thermoplastic polyurethanes market for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.
