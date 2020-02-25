Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024

Global thermoplastic elastomers market is expected to reach 7,505.08 tonnes by 2024 from 5,100.00 tonnes in 2016, at a CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the thermoplastic elastomers substituting thermosets, increasing application from the HVAC/automotive industry and growth in end-use industries are furthermore boosting the growth of the global thermoplastic elastomers market. On the other hand, unstable raw material prices may hinder the growth of the market.

The key market players for Global thermoplastic elastomers market are listed below;

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

LyondellBasell Industries

Arkema Sa,

Evonik Industries AG,

Covestro AG,

China Petrochemical Corporation,

Huntsman International Llc.,

Tosoh Corporation,

Kraton Corporation,

Exxon Mobil Corporation, T

SRC, Polyone,

LCY Group,

Celanese Corporation,

LG Chem,

Asahi Kasei Corporation,

Teknor Apex,

The Lubrizol Corporation

The market is further segmented into;

product type, application and

geography

application,

The global thermoplastic elastomers market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and geography. The global thermoplastic elastomers market is segmented based on product type into eight notable segments; styrenic block copolymer (SBC), thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), thermoplastic polyolefins (TPO), thermoplastic vulcanizates (TPV), copolyester ether elastomers (COPE), polyether block amide elastomers (PEBA), polyether-ester elastomer (TPEE) and others. The Thermoplastic elastomers market is dominated by styrenic block copolymer (SBC) with 45.7% market share in 2016, growing at the highest CAGR of 4.4% in the forecast period.

Styrenic block copolymer (SBC) is sub segmented into styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS), styrene-isoprene-styrene (SIS) and hydrogenated styrene block copolymers (HSBC). Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) is sub segmented into polyester, polyether and polycaprolactone. Thermoplastic polyolefins (TPO) is sub segmented into polyethylene and polypropylene. Thermoplastic polyolefins (TPO), thermoplastic vulcanizates (TPV) is sub segmented into polypropylene, butyl/ halobutyl, polyacrylate. Polyether block amide elastomers (PEBA) is sub segmented into polyamide 11 elastomer and polyamide 12 elastomer.

On the basis of application, into eight notable segments; automotive building & construction, footwear, adhesives, sealants & coatings, wires & cables, medical, advanced materials and others.

Based on geography, the Global thermoplastic elastomers market is segmented into geographical regions, such as,

North- America,

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global thermoplastic elastomers market for 2018-2025.

