Global Thermoelectric Modules Market Status Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024

A thermoelectric (TE) module, also called a thermoelectric cooler or Peltier cooler, is a semiconductor-based electronic component that functions as a small heat pump. By applying a low voltage DC power source to a TEM, heat will be moved through the module from one side to the other. One module face, therefore, will be cooled while the opposite face simultaneously is heated. It is important to note that this phenomenon is fully reversible whereby a change in the polarity of the applied DC voltage will cause heat to be moved in the opposite direction. Consequently, a TEM may be used for both cooling and heating in a given application.

The global average price of Thermoelectric Modules is in the decreasing trend, from 22.4 USD/Unit in 2012 to 21.06 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Thermoelectric Modules includes Single Stage module and Multistage module. Single Stage module still occupied about 85% market share as its low price. The growth rate of multistage module is faster as it can supply high heat difference.

China region is the largest supplier of Thermoelectric Modules, with a production market share nearly 38.55% in 2016. Rest of Asia is the second largest supplier of Thermoelectric Modules, enjoying production market share nearly 25.33% in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, nose ahead China, with a consumption market share nearly 25.28% in 2016. While all the major regions like North America and APAC will also enjoy a fastest speed in next several years.

According to this study, over the next five years the Thermoelectric Modules market will register a 8.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 730 million by 2024, from US$ 460 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Thermoelectric Modules business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Thermoelectric Modules market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Thermoelectric Modules value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Single Stage Module

Multistage Module

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Automotive

Electronics

Biomedical

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Ferrotec

Laird

KELK

Marlow

RMT

CUI

Hi-Z

Tellurex

Crystal

PandN Tech

Thermonamic Electronics

Kryo Therm

Wellen Tech

AMS Technologies

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Key questions answered in this comprehensive study – Global Thermoelectric Modules Market Growth 2019-2024

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving Global Thermoelectric Modules Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in Global Thermoelectric Modules Market space?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Thermoelectric Modules Market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Thermoelectric Modules Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Thermoelectric Modules market?

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Thermoelectric Modules consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

(value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Thermoelectric Modules market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Thermoelectric Modules manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Thermoelectric Modules with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Thermoelectric Modules submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

