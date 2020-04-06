In this report, the Global Thermocouple Wire Market Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Thermocouple Wire Market Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-thermocouple-wire-market-research-report-2019



A thermocouple is a sensor for measuring temperature that consists of two dissimilar metals that are joined together at the sensing end. Different thermocouple types (e.g. J, K, T, E, etc) use different mixtures of metals in the wire. At the cjc (cold junction compensation) end, the millivolt value provided by the thermocouple represents the difference in temperature of the sensing end as compared to the cjc end (also called the reference end). Alternatively, a thermocouple wire is a temperature-measuring instrument consisting of two wires of different metals joined at each end. One junction is placed where the temperature is to be measured, and the other is kept at a constant lower (reference) temperature. A measuring instrument is connected in the electrical circuit. The temperature difference causes the development of an electromotive force (EMF) that is approximately proportional to the difference between the temperatures of the two junctions. Temperature can be read from standard tables, or the instrument can be calibrated to display temperature directly

There are many manufacturers which sale Thermocouple Wire. TE Wire＆Cable, Johnson Matthey, Heraeus, Sandvik (Kanthal), BASF, OMEGA Engineering, Belden, Pelican Wire, National Instruments, Indutrade (Pentronic), Pyromation, etc. are large companies in the maket of Thermocouple Wires. TE Wire＆Cable is global leading for sale of Thermocouple Wire, which makes up 4.71% market share in terms of revenue in 2018. Nowadays, global Thermocouple Wire sales areas are mainly in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific. In 2018, Asia-Pacific Thermocouple Wire sales takes about 31.62% with 263.41 M USD and it is the largest sales region. Asia Pacific was a major market for Thermocouple Wire in 2018 and is estimated to expand due to the rising number of industries. Asia Pacific and North America leads the global Thermocouple Wires market in terms of demand.

The global Thermocouple Wire market is valued at 837.3 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1136.4 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Thermocouple Wire volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Thermocouple Wire market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

TE Wire＆Cable

Johnson Matthey

Heraeus

Sandvik (Kanthal)

BASF

OMEGA Engineering

Belden

Pelican Wire

National Instruments

Indutrade (Pentronic)

Pyromation

Dwyer Instruments

Tempco

Durex Industries

Marlin Manufacturing Corporation

Multi/Cable Corporation

Ellab

Temprel

Thermo-Electra

Hayashidenko

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

Japan

Segment by Type

Type T

Type J

Type E

Type K

Type N

Type S

Type R

In 2018, Type K accounted for a major share of 37.5% in the global Thermocouple Wire market. And this product segment is poised to reach 220.5 M USD by 2025 from 136.3 M USD in 2018.

Segment by Application

Steel Industry

Glass and Ceramics Industry

Aerospace

Metallurgy/Heat Treatment

Power Gen

Aircraft Jet Engines

Automotive/RTD

Medical

Food Equipment

Others

In Thermocouple Wire market, Glass and Ceramics Industry segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 14583.6 (Km) by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.65x% during 2018 and 2025. It means that Thermocouple Wire will be promising in the Glass and Ceramics Industry in the next couple of years.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-thermocouple-wire-market-research-report-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com