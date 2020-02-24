Global thermally conductive plastics market is expected to reach USD 2,104.42 million by 2025 from USD 655.34 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 15.7% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as increasing need for heat dissipation in various applications such as led, medical devices, cooling &heating systems, and consumer electronic housings, increasing demand for lightweight and cost-effective alternative to metals and ceramics and development of smart electronics and technological advancements in the automotive industry. On the other hand, concerns related to environmental pollution and substitute products available in the market may hinder the growth of the market.

The key market players for Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Market are listed below;

Celanese Corporation

Royal Dsm N.V.

Polyone corporation

RTP Company

BASF SE

Covestro Ag

Dowdupont

Ensinger

Kaneka corporation

SABIC

The market is further segmented into;

Resin type

Industry

Geography

The global thermally conductive plastics market is segmented on the basis of resin type, industry and geography. The report provides data for 2016 to 2025, 2017 being the current year while 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period for the report.

The global thermally conductive plastics market is segmented based on resin type into into five notable segments; polyamide, polycarbonate, polyphelene sulphide, polybutylene terephalate, polyetherimide and others. The thermally conductive plastics market is dominated by Polyamide with 46.3% market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 15.5% in the forecast period.

The global thermally conductive plastics market is segmented based on industry into six notable segments; electrical & electronics, automotive, industrial, healthcare, aerospace and others. In 2018, the electrical & electronics conductive plastics segment is expected to dominate the market with 42.1% market share.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

Based on geography, the Global thermally conductive plastics market is segmented into geographical regions, such as,

North- America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global thermally conductive plastics market for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

