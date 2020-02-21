Global Thermal Spray Market analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts

Thermal spraying is a technology in which a high-temperature heat source is used to melt and accelerate micron-sized ceramics, metals or alloy particles to build a protective coating over industrial machine surface. Molten or partially molten particles spread over the surface of the component until several layers of coating are fabricated.

These coatings provide resistance against degradation caused by erosion, corrosion and high temperature. The effectiveness and versatility of these coatings have increased their use in diverse industrial applications in aerospace, automotive, industrial gas turbines, energy and power, electronics, oil and gas, healthcare devices and forestry.

The aerospace industry is currently the largest segment in terms of both revenue and volume owing to the large number of application of thermal spray in this industry. These coatings are used in airframe and propulsion for meeting high performance and quality requirements. Some of the major coatings used in the aerospace industry include zirconia based thermal sprays, metal based (MCrAlY) and tungsten carbide based materials.

The key trend observed in the study includes the extensive use of thermal spray coating system in the aerospace industry. Thermal spray technology is being adopted by The Boeing Co. since 1968. The company continued to develop thermal spray technology by collaborating with the Hard Chromium Alternative Team activities in the 1900s. As a result, Boeing led the aerospace industry in adapting and utilizing thermal spray technologies as an alternative for hard chromium plating on numerous structural components used in landing gears.

The global thermal spray market has a lot of potential scope in it. The major players in the thermal spray market are adopting significant competitive strategies such as merger, acquisitions and joint ventures to hold a competitive stance in the global market. For instance, in November 2015, Oerlikon acquired the advanced ceramics (includes about 7% of thermal spray market in it) business unit of Laser Cladding Services, LLC. Additionally, other prominent manufacturers in the industry are undergoing continuous R&D to come up with cutting-edge advancement in the industry. Some of the key players in the global thermal spray market include Oerlikon Metko, HC Starck, Fujimi and Praxair.

