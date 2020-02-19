Global Thermal Print Head Market-Analysis of Sales, Revenue and Market Share 2019 to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Thermal Print Head Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

The thermal print head consists of a row of heating elements, all of which have the same resistance. These components are densely packed, ranging from 200 dpi to 600 dpi. These components will quickly generate high temperatures when passing a certain current. When these components are applied, the temperature rises in a very short period of time, and the dielectric coating reacts chemically to give color.

Thick Film Thermal Print Head

Thin Film Thermal Print Head

Electrocardiogram

Electronic Instrumentation

POS Machine Barcode Printer

Hard Card Printer

Others

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Kyocera

ROHM

Shandong Hualing (SHEC)

Toshiba Hokut

AOI Electronics

Gulton

Mitani Micro

