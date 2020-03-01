Global Thermal Imaging Systems Market Prospects & Upcoming Trends and Opportunities Analyzed for Coming Years

The global thermal imaging systems market is segmented by technology into cooled and uncooled; by modality into handheld imaging devices and systems and fixed mounted systems; by solutions into hardware, software and services; by end-user into automotive, government & defense, healthcare & life science, maritime, security, research and development, construction & building and others; by application into detection & measurement, monitoring & inspection, personal vision system, search & rescue and security & surveillance and by regions. Thermal imaging systems market is anticipated to mask a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027.

The thermal imaging systems consist of a camera that holds the capability of interpreting the data by performing algorithms in order to build an image and they work on the natural principle of natural phenomenon of radiant heat exchange which takes place all the time and everywhere. Thermal imaging is extensively used in defense industry on the back of its property of catching moving targets in real time by temperature comparison over a large area and giving a visual picture.

North America market is panned to observe significant growth on account of increasing military modernization to grasp a strong foothold for military superiority and is estimated to be followed by Europe’s market due to growing requirement of thermal imaging systems in defense as well as in commercial applications across the region. Asia Pacific is expected to positively impact the growth of the market owing to increasing applications of thermal imaging systems for breast cancer detection over the forecast period.

Growing Applications in Healthcare

Increasing use of thermal imaging in computer aided abdominal imaging diagnosis, color analysis of thermograms for breast cancer detection, detection of breast abnormality using rotational thermography and others, are the major factors that are attributed to expand the thermal imaging systems market considerably in healthcare domain over the forecast period. Thermal imaging systems are also used for neoplastic, metabolic, and inflammatory conditions, thyroid gland abnormalities, neuromusculoskeletal disorders and various other forms of medical imaging.

Extensive Use in Security and Surveillance

With growing crimes and violence in various parts of the world, the homeland security forces have increased their budgets to procure the advance protective systems to offer constant feed of information to soldiers and police on the ground, which is further expected to drive the thermal imaging systems market over the forecast period.

However, different countries having different regulatory standards for the purpose of import and export of thermal imaging sensors used in the systems is expected to serve as a key restraint in the growth of the thermal imaging systems market over the forecast period.

The report titled “Global Thermal Imaging Systems Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global thermal imaging systems market in terms of market segmentation by technology, by modality, by solutions, by end-user, by application by regions.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global thermal imaging systems market which includes company profiling of BAE Systems Plc., Flir Systems, L-3 Communications Holdings, Ulis S.A.S, Lockheed Martin, Drs Technologies, Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Raytheon Company, Sofradir Sas, Thermoteknix Systems Ltd. and Other Prominent Players. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global thermal imaging systems market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

