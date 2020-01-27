Global Thermal Imaging Systems Market Outlook 2018-2023: Latest Trends, Growth Prospects, Regional Industry Share and Share

Press Release

Thermal Imaging Systems

2018 Latest Report Titled on: “Global Thermal Imaging Systems Market – Segmented by Technology, Form Factor, End-User Industry (Industrial, Security & Surveillance, Thermography, Consumer Electronics, Transportation), and Region – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 – 2023)”

The new research report on Global Thermal Imaging Systems Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2023 demonstrates the fast developing conditions of the global Thermal Imaging Systems market. The report wraps up-to-date industry data on real and potential industry situation, segmentation, competitive landscape, regional breakdowns and future outlook. Thermal Imaging Systems Market report answers questions related to the market measure, recent improvements, business circumstance, improvement condition, and pathways of Thermal Imaging Systems that makes this report so advantageous for the inventors and the new candidates in the Industry.

“The Global Thermal Imaging Systems market was estimated at a value of about USD XX million in 2017. The industry is forecasted to register a CAGR of over 7.78% over the forecast period (2018-2023).”

This report focuses on “Top Manufactures”: Flir Systems, L3 Coomunications Holdings, Ulis S.A.S, Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems PLC, DRS Technologies, Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Raytheon Company, Sofradir SAS, Thermoteknix Systems Ltd.

Key Developments in the Thermal Imaging Systems Market:

  • April 2017 – ULIS, a manufacturer of innovative thermal sensors, announced the launch of Atto320TM, the first in a family of 12-micron, stand-alone, image sensors. The 12-micron pixel pitch is the new industry standard in thermal image sensors for market applications, where reducing the overall size and cost of the camera are important. Key markets include the outdoor leisure/observation, thermography and surveillance sectors. Atto320 brings sharply focused and accurate images, compactness, and extended battery-life to handheld camera makers. The advantage of offering Atto320 as a stand-alone component is that system integrators have ultimate flexibility in configuring designs that meet their specific performance needs, enabling them to offer true product differentiation to end-users. Other 12-micron products are sold either as modules or thermal camera cores, where access to the thermal image sensorâs performance parameters is restrictedThe m

    Regional Analysis:

    Geographically, Thermal Imaging Systems market report includes regions US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa with respect to market size, market share, production, consumption and forecast.

    Also, Thermal Imaging Systems industry examines the regional analysis along with industry growth rate, sales, revenue, product cost, based on regions. Year wise assessment based on segment and sub-segments and forecasts up to 2023 are additionally comprised in this report. The global Thermal Imaging Systems market report presents the data which have been derived from authentic and reliable sources that are endorsed by industry experts.

    Reasons to Purchase This Report:

    • Identify the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global Thermal Imaging Systems market, with an in-depth analysis.
    • Analyze the industry attractiveness, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
    • Thermal Imaging Systems identify the most dominating type, with forecasted market estimates.
    • Thermal Imaging Systems industry identify the largest, fastest growing, and significant regions during the forecast period, with an in-depth analysis.
    • Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

    Detailed TOC of Global Thermal Imaging Systems Market – Analysis of Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2018 – 2023)

    Chapter 1: Executive Summary 
    Chapter 2. Research Methodology 
    Chapter 3. Global Thermal Imaging Systems Market Overview 

    • Introduction 
    • Installed Capacity and Forecast until 2023 (in GW) 
    • Market Size and Demand Forecast until 2023 (in USD billion) 
    • Recent Trends and Developments 

    Chapter 4. Market Dynamics 

    • Drivers 
    • Restraints 
    • Opportunities 

    Chapter 5. Value Chain Analysis 

    Chapter 6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 

    • Bargaining Power of Suppliers 
    • Bargaining Power of Consumers 
    • Threat of New Entrants 
    • Threat of Substitutes 
    • Intensity of Competitive Rivalry 

    Chapter 7. Global Thermal Imaging Systems   Market Analysis – By Type and Geography (Introduction, Installed Capacity, and Forecast until 2023) 
    Chapter 8. Key Company Analysis (Overview, Business Segmentation, Financial Analysis, Recent Developments, and Analyst View) 
    Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape 

    • Market Share Analysis 
    • Mergers & Acquisitions 
    • Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements 

    Chapter 11. Appendix 

    • Disclaimer 

    Key Questions Answered in the Instant Thermal Imaging Systems Market Report:

    • Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?
    • What is the status of Thermal Imaging Systems status worldwide?
    • What are the types and applications of Thermal Imaging Systems ?
    • What are the Thermal Imaging Systems market challenges to market growth? 
    • What is the market share of each type and application? 
    • What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

