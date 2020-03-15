Global Thermal Ceramics Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Thermal Ceramics Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

The Global Thermal Ceramics Market was valued at USD xx million in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD xx million by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025.

Thermal Ceramics are used as insulation materials, because of their ability to withstand high temperatures, and are used for lining furnaces and kilns. Thermal Ceramics products often exist in the form of blankets, boards, felts, bulk fibers, vacuum-formed or cast shapes, paper, and textiles. Their lightweight, thermal-shock resistance, and strength make them useful in many industries. Modern technologies enable the production of highly porous foam ceramics, intended for use as energy-efficient thermal insulation in blast furnaces. These thermal insulation products significantly reduce energy consumption and emissions in a va-riety of high-temperature processing applications.

Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3791621-global-thermal-ceramics-market-2018-2025

Market Dynamics:

The use of thermal ceramic products or ceramic wool for insulation purposes has become very popular nowadays. Almost all companies today demand these products because they are mainly used to control heat. Ceramic fiber products widely used by various businesses that involve operations and manufacturing processes that generate or use high tempera-tures. Thermal ceramics have various useful features such as low thermal conductivity, low heat storage, high tensile strength, thermal shock resistance, and sound absorption. These properties of thermal ceramics yield various applications especially in metal & petrochemi-cal industries and other industries such as process heaters, heat treating furnaces, ethylene furnaces, all furnace linings requiring a protective barrier. Thermal ceramics are easy to install, contains no binder, contains no asbestos, no curing on dry out time required which makes them preferable over other alternatives.

Companies operating in thermal ceramic market are launching innovative products. In 2017, Unifrax launched their latest low bio-persistent thermal insulation using enhanced fi-berization techniques combined with new proprietary processing technology to provide cus-tomers with improved thermal and physical characteristics.

Segment Analysis:

Thermal Ceramics Market is segmented by Type, Temperature Range, and by the applica-tion. By type, thermal ceramics market is segmented into insulation bricks and ceramic fi-ber. The Ceramic fiber segment consists of ceramic blanket, cloth, rope, paper, board, etc. They are used in fire doors, furnace insulation, special heat-resistant containers and for heating pipes, for situations with direct exposure to flames, as gaskets to hold or keep out high temperatures. Ceramic fiber segment dominated the market, and it is expected to grow at the fastest rate. Insulation bricks are mainly used in glass industries, ceramics in-dustries, electrolytic aluminum industries, iron & steel industries, non-ferrous metals indus-tries, and power generation industries.

By temperature range, thermal ceramics market is segmented into 600-1000 celsius, 1000-1400 celsius, 1400-1600 celsius, and above 1600 celsius. Thermal ceramics used for 1000-1400 celsius temperature range accounted for significant market share.

By application, thermal ceramics market is segmented into mining & metal processing, chemical & petrochemical, manufacturing, power generation, and others. Mining & metal processing segment accounted for major market share due to extensive use in both ferrous & non-ferrous metal processing. In metal industry, they can be used for burner blocks, co-vers, curtains, emission control, expansion joints, furnace linings, gaskets, hot gas filtration, insulation, mold linings, and nozzle shrouds. In chemical & petrochemical, they are used for acoustical insulation, boilers, catalyst recovery, fire protection, ground flares, hot gas filtra-tion, personnel/equipment protection, seals, insulation, etc. In manufacturing, they are fre-quently used in automotive & aerospace industry for electric car battery insulation, AGM battery separators, lib battery fire protection, exhaust system insulation, friction materials, fuel filtration, gaskets, start-stop batteries, airbag filtration, aircraft appliance insulation, aircraft heat shields, cable wraps, cryogenic insulation, and electronics fire protection. Manufacturing segment is expected to witness the fastest growth due to the automotive in-dustry, especially electric cars. In power generation, they are used for thermal oxidizers, waste incineration, boilers, personnel/equipment protection, polysilicon reactors, etc.

Title: Global Thermal Ceramics Market Share, By Application, 2017

Mining & Metal Processing 39

Chemical & Petrochemical 26

Manufacturing 15

Power Generation 15

Others 5

Geographical Analysis:

By region, global thermal ceramics market is segmented into North America, South Ameri-ca, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific segment dominates the market due to massive industrial activity in the region, especially in China. Asia-Pacific is also ex-pected to be the fastest growing due to growth in the metal processing industry, automo-tive, and construction sector in China.

Title: Global Thermal Ceramics market 2017 (by region)

North America 22

South America 9

Asia-pacific 40

Europe 22

Rest of the world 7

Key Players:

Global Thermal Ceramics Market is very competitive. Some of the notable players in the Thermal Ceramics Market are Morgan Thermal Ceramics, Unifrax, IBIDEN, Isolite Insulating Products, YESO Insulating Products, Luyang Energy-Saving, RHI Magnesita, Rath Inc., Nutec, Vitcas Ltd, and Mineral Seal Corporation.

In Sept 2017, Unifrax launched their latest low bio-persistent thermal insulation Isofrax® 1400 blanket and modules which from the high temperature LBP technology first introduced by Unifrax.

Why purchase the report?

Visualize the composition of the Thermal Ceramics Market across each indication, in terms of type, function, application highlighting the key commercial assets and play-ers.

Identify commercial opportunities in the Thermal Ceramics Market by analyzing trends and co-development deals.

Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the Thermal Ceramics Market level 4/5 segmentation

PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study

Product mapping in excel for the key Thermal Ceramics Market products of all ma-jor market players

Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3791621-global-thermal-ceramics-market-2018-2025

Target Audience

Raw Material Suppliers/ Buyers

Product Suppliers/ Buyers

Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

Education & Research Institutes

Research Professionals

Emerging Companies

Manufacturers

Table of Contents

Global Thermal Ceramics Market – Methodology and Scope Global Thermal Ceramics Market – Trends Global Thermal Ceramics Market – Industry Analysis Global Thermal Ceramics Market – By Type Global Thermal Ceramics Market – By Temperature Range Global Thermal Ceramics Market – By Application Global Thermal Ceramics Market – By Geography Global Thermal Ceramics Market – Competitive Landscape Global Thermal Ceramics Market – Company Profiles Global Thermal Ceramics Market – Appendix

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)