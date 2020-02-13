Global Thermal Barrier Coatings Market to Reach US$ 26 Bn by 2026: Transparency Market Research

Thermal Barrier Coatings Market – Snapshot

Thermal barrier coatings are applied to the surfaces than operate at high temperatures, such as combustor and gas turbines. These coatings helps protect the components from wear, erosion, and corrosion, and improve energy efficiency and life of the components. A coating layer is 100 μm to 2 mm is applied to protect the component. The layer also insulates the component from prolonged heat loads. Thermal barrier coatings allow the working fluid temperatures to operate at higher temperature than the melting point of the metal. These coatings provide thermal insulation and adhere to the surface of the components. This prevents heat corrosion and oxidation.

The global thermal barrier coatings market is anticipated to expand at a significant pace. Expansion of the market is attributed to the increase the demand for these coatings from automotive and aerospace industries. The thermal barrier coatings market was valued at about US$ 15 Bn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Factors such as rise in demand for gas turbine and the increase in the vapor deposition technologies are boosting the requirement for thermal barrier coatings. Surge in demand for thermal barrier coatings from the automotive industry is a major driver of the market. Low heat rejection engines used in automotive require thermal barrier coatings. These coatings allow the engine to function more efficiently. Use of thermal barrier coatings as an insulation in piston cylinders increases fuel efficiency of an automotive. Thermal barrier coating provides insulation in low heat rejection engines. However, rise in prices of raw materials is restraining the ceramic coatings segment of the thermal barrier coatings market. Technological advancements and introduction of innovative and new products are likely to create opportunity in the thermal barrier coatings market during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global thermal barrier coatings market need to focus on promoting benefits of thermal barrier coatings. The use of thermal barrier coatings in ceramics and electronics industries is projected to boost the thermal barrier coatings market

