In this report, the Global Theanine Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Theanine Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-theanine-market-overview-and-outlook-report-2019



Theanine is a non-protein amino which exists in the tea plant. It is related to health benefits, such as prevention of cardiovascular disease, the promotion of weight loss and enhanced performance of the immune system. It is associated with effects such as the enhancement of relaxation and the improvement of concentration and learning ability. Theanine is also approved for green tea infusions for a better flavor. It is generally recognized as safe (GRAS) as an ingredient by Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Japan is the first country to develop theanine production, now US pay more attention to theanine related health care production, we can predict that in the near years, there may be an increasement of theanine requirement.

In the next five years, the global consumption of theanine will maintain a high annual growth rate, consumption expected in 2021 will be 3084MT, and the application will be not only for food additives, but also for medicine.

Despite the presence of competition problem, at the time that the clearance of global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area now and in the future, there will be a sustain investment in this field.

The global Theanine market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Theanine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Theanine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Taiyo Kagaku

TianRui Chemical

Southern Yangtze University Biotech

Qu Zhou Qu Zhou Joy Chemical

Taiyo Green Power

Hunan NutraMax

Zelang Medical Technology

Novanat Bioresources

Hongya Yaxing Biotechnology

Lusheng Health-Source&Technology

ZhongXin Biotechnology

SiChuan FuZhengYuan

Tongsheng Amino acid

Farma Sino

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Optical activity

D-Theanine

L-Theanine

D,L-theanine

By Resource

Chemical synthesis

Enzyme synthesis

Natural theanine

By Purity

≥99%

90%-99%

<90%

Segment by Application

Food Additives Industry

Natural Health Care Industry

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-theanine-market-overview-and-outlook-report-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com