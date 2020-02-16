Global Textile Printing Machine Market Competitions from Opponents Research 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Textile Printing Machine Market Research Report 2019” new Research to its studies database.
The global Textile Printing Machine market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
Textile printing machines are electronic machines used to print various decorative designs, styles, and patterns using inks onto fabrics such as cotton, silk, wool, polyester, and other materials.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, and revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
- Agfa-Gevaert
- APSOM Technologies
- Durst Group
- Electronics for Imaging Inc.
- Konica Minolta
- Kornit Digital
- MHM Siebdruckmaschinen
- Ricoh Company
- ROQ International
- Sawgrass Technologies
- Seiko Epson Corporation
- SPGPrints
- The MandR Companies
Segment by Regions
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.
Segment by Type
- Rotary Screen Textile Printing
- Automatic Flat Screen Printing
- Hand Screen Printing
- Dye Sublimation Transfer Printing
- Digital Textile Printing
- Hybrid Textile Printing
- Others
Segment by Application
- Clothing/Garment
- Technical Textiles
- Others
