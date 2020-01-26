GLOBAL TEXT-TO-SPEECH EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY MARKET OVERVIEW AND REGIONAL ANALYSIS TILL 2025 || NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, ASIA PACIFIC AND REST OF THE WORLD

Text-to-speech software solutions offer significant advantages for educational institutions that employ online/blended learning. These solutions provide students with flexible learning and spare faculties from providing repetitive in-person sessions. These also allow the creation and storage of the speech as a part of the licenses provided to institutions. Many educational experts believe that the incorporation of devices such as tablets, laptops, and projectors in classrooms improves teaching efficiency and enhances the learning procedure. This has inspired many institutions to invest in IT infrastructure to support advanced educational technologies.

The rise in enrollment of dyslexic students in educational institutions is one of the primary growth factors for this market. The recent years have witnessed a significant increase in the number of dyslexic students enrolling inÂ higher educationÂ in several countries across the globe, especially in the developed countries such as the UK. Similarly, the awareness created by the Dyslexia Association of Singapore (DAS) for providing education for dyslexic students, led to the rise in number of educational institutions accepting dyslexic students with the aid of supporting technologies. Since these educational institutions have the need to adoptÂ assistive technologiesÂ to help students understand courses better, the coming years will witness a rapid increase in the adoption of text-to-speech education technology.

Europe is estimated to be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the forecast period. The introduction of initiatives by the governments of various countries in the region to provide education for dyslexic students and the implementation ofÂ blended learningÂ in classrooms, will fuel the growth of the market in this region.

Segementation Details History Year 2013-2017 Base Year 2017 Estimated Year 2019 Forecast Year 2019 to 2022 Key Players IVONA Software, NaturalReader, NextUp Technologies, Texthelp, LumenVox, Kurzweil Education, ReadSpeaker, … Regional Coverage United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America Major Classifications Male Voices, Female Voices Major Applications English Language Learners, Blind, Vision Impaired

