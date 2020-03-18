Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.
Report Description:
The Information and communications technology (ICT) refers to an essential aspect of information technology (IT) that focuses on the role of unified communications as well as the integration of telecommunications like wireless signals and telephone lines, in addition to computers and other software and its storage and audio-visual systems. This allows users to store, access, transmit, and tweak information. In other words, ICT refers to the combination of telephone networks and audio-visual with computer networks via single cabling or link system.
Text Mining software helps companies process text data for everything from research to media monitoring.
Text mining software regularly utilizes AI, common language handling, altered word references, and calculations to break down content. These instruments assess content for semantics and setting to decide assumption and order User reactions.
In 2018, the worldwide Text Mining Software market size was xx million US$ and it is required to achieve xx million US$ before the finish of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report centers around the worldwide Text Mining Software status, future estimate, development opportunity, key market and key players. The examination destinations are to exhibit the Text Mining Software improvement in United States, Europe and China.
Global Text Mining Software Market 2019 – 2025 – By Type, Component, Industry, Region
The key players covered in this study
Texifter
Mozenda
UCrawler
Keatext
Crimson Hexagon
Warwick Analytics
Oxcyon
IBM
InMoment
CX MOMENTS
Provalis Research
Thematic
Medallia
Online-Utility.Org
MonkeyLearn
SAS Institute
Etuma
LaunchBoard Software
Converseon
Proxem
NICE Systems
Clarabridge
Lexalytics
DictaNova
MeaningCloud
Kapiche
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Professional（$99/Month）
Enterprise（$2,000/Month)
Market segment by Application, split into
Personal
Education
Government
Human Resources
Law
Medical and Pharmaceutical Care
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
