Global Text Analytics Market Demand And Forecast (2016-2025)

Text Analytics Market has been witnessing growth, owing to the Growing usage of smartphones across the world Text analytics is applied to convert unstructured data into the structured data format, which is useful in summarizing information, classification, sentimental analysis, and data investigation. The need for text analytics is increasing due to business automation and digitization, which produce huge amounts of data that require proper management for their optimal utilization for analysis purposes. Text analytics helps in quick and computerized feedback to clients for customer satisfaction.

On the basis of end-use industry, the market has been segmented into military & defence, manufacturing, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), retail, healthcare, IT & telecom, entertainment & media, automotive & transportation, and hospitality. The healthcare segmented is anticipated to grow due to the increasing number of text analytics applications in the healthcare and life sciences sectors. However, limitations for this market are high operational cost, agreement issues with the current IT infrastructure, and less awareness with end users about software management.

The upcoming report from Quince Market Insights focuses on these key impact factors influencing the market, along with identifying major segments and companies operating in the market. The study is designed to provide a holistic view with a broad scope covering every possible segment influencing the demand for text analytics market.

Market Segmentation:

By Technology:

• Text Clustering

• Big data Analytics

• Web Mining

• Predictive Analytics

By Deployment:

• On-premise

• Cloud-based

By Application:

• Data Analysis & Forecasting

• Fraud/Spam Detection

• Intelligence & Law Enforcement

• Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

By End-use Industry:

• Military & Defense

• Manufacturing

• Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

• Retail

• Healthcare

• IT & Telecom

• Entertainment & Media

• Automotive & Transportation

• Hospitality

This upcoming study will be published shortly with a focus on key stakeholders in the market. Regions covered in the study include North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World.

Major Companies Operating in the Market:

• Prysmian Group

• Finolex Cables Ltd

• NKT cables

• Nexans

• ABB

• Sumitomo Electric Industries

• General Cable Technologies Corporation

