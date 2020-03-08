In this report, the Global Tetrahydrofuran market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Tetrahydrofuran market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-tetrahydrofuran-market-professional-survey-report-2018
This report studies the global Tetrahydrofuran market status and forecast, categorizes the global Tetrahydrofuran market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Tetrahydrofuran (THF), also known as tetramethylene oxide, diethylene oxide, is five-membered cyclic ether. It is an industrial solvent widely recognized for its unique combination of useful properties. THF is a stable compound with relatively low boiling point and excellent solvency. It is widely-used for dissolution and reaction of various substances. Also it is used as a starting material for the synthesis of poly (tetramethylene ether) glycol (PTMG), etc.
Currently, tetrahydrofuran market has a certain potential in USA, Europe, China and Asia (Ex: China). These areas demand grows stably. During these years, China’s tetrahydrofuran industry maintains a rapid growth.
There are some technologies of tetrahydrofuran production. All manufacturers in the world are committed to the improvement of product. At the same time, Chinese manufacturers are improving their technology.
The global Tetrahydrofuran market is valued at 2180 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 3050 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
BASF
Invista
Penn A Kem
LyondellBasell
Ashland
Mitsubishi
Korea PTG
Sipchem
Dairen Chem
Bluestar Chem
Qianguo Chem
Markor Chem
Shanxi Sanwei Group
Zibo Hualiyuan
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
The dehydration of 1,4-Butanediol
Maleic anhydride method
Furfural method
Others
By Application, the market can be split into
PTMEG
Adhesives
Pharmaceutical
Coatings
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Tetrahydrofuran capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Tetrahydrofuran manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Tetrahydrofuran are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Tetrahydrofuran Manufacturers
Tetrahydrofuran Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Tetrahydrofuran Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Tetrahydrofuran market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
