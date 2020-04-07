In this report, the Global Tetrabromophthalic Anhydride (TBPA) Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Tetrabromophthalic Anhydride (TBPA) Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Tetrabromophthalic Anhydride (TBPA) is a type of bromine-based product, and mainly used in flame retardant industry.

It can be soluble in nitrobenzene, dimethylformamide and slightly soluble in acetone, toluene, xylene, methanol, 4-dioxane 2, tetrahydrofuran, acetic acid, etc.

First, the TBPA industry concentration is relatively high; there are just several key manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from the American manufacturers.

In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in America and China. America has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Albemarle and Great Lakes, both have perfect products. In China, the manufactures focus in Shandong and Jiangsu province.

Second, many companies set their plants close to the raw material bases. Like Albemarle’s factory is close to the Dead Sea, and Albemarle by joint venture with Arab Potash Company, both holding Jordan Bromine Company to produce bromine. In the raw material area, the Chinese production cost of bromine is higher than that of the United States, for example, from one ton brine, the bromine production can reach 3 – 4 Kg in Albemarle Dead Sea plant, but it only reaches less than 0.5kg in China producer’s factory.

Third, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too.

Fourth, the import and export percent of this industry is high. Because the global key consumption market is the United States, due to its high demand, like wooden structure houses and villas.

Fifth, this industry is affected easily by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and policy. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, the need of TBPA will increase in the future.

Sixth, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Tetrabromophthalic Anhydride (TBPA) market is valued at 58 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 88 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Tetrabromophthalic Anhydride (TBPA) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tetrabromophthalic Anhydride (TBPA) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Albemarle(US)

Great Lakes(US)

ICL-IP(IL)

Ozeki(JP)

Yancheng Rongxin(CN)

Shandong Runke(CN)

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Industrial Grade

Medical Grade

Segment by Application

Reactive flame retardant

Additive flame retardant

Pharmaceutical industry

Other

