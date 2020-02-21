Global Testosterone undecanoate Market Insights 2019, Top Competitors, Share Growth and Future Forecast to 2025

Testosterone undecanoate, sold under the brand names Nebido, Aveed, and Andriol among others, is an androgen and anabolic steroid (AAS) medication which is used mainly in the treatment of low testosterone levels in men. It is also used in hormone therapy for transgender men. It is taken by mouth two to three times per day with food or given by injection into muscle once every 12 weeks or so.

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3871466-global-testosterone-undecanoate-market-research-report-2019

The global Testosterone undecanoate market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Testosterone undecanoate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Testosterone undecanoate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bayer AG

Endo Pharmaceuticals

Merck Sharp & Dohme

Taro Pharmaceutical

Cipla

Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical

Zhejiang Medicine Co.

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Injection

Oral

Segment by Application

Primary hypogonadism

Hypogonadotropic hypogonadism

Late-onset hypogonadism

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3871466-global-testosterone-undecanoate-market-research-report-2019

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Testosterone undecanoate Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Testosterone undecanoate

1.2 Testosterone undecanoate Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Testosterone undecanoate Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Injection

1.2.3 Oral

1.3 Testosterone undecanoate Segment by Application

1.3.1 Testosterone undecanoate Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Primary hypogonadism

1.3.3 Hypogonadotropic hypogonadism

1.3.4 Late-onset hypogonadism

1.4 Global Testosterone undecanoate Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Testosterone undecanoate Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Testosterone undecanoate Market Size

1.5.1 Global Testosterone undecanoate Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Testosterone undecanoate Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Testosterone undecanoate Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Testosterone undecanoate Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Testosterone undecanoate Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Testosterone undecanoate Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Testosterone undecanoate Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Testosterone undecanoate Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Testosterone undecanoate Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Testosterone undecanoate Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

………………………………

………………………………

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Testosterone undecanoate Business

7.1 Bayer AG

7.1.1 Bayer AG Testosterone undecanoate Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Testosterone undecanoate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Bayer AG Testosterone undecanoate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Endo Pharmaceuticals

7.2.1 Endo Pharmaceuticals Testosterone undecanoate Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Testosterone undecanoate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Endo Pharmaceuticals Testosterone undecanoate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Merck Sharp & Dohme

7.3.1 Merck Sharp & Dohme Testosterone undecanoate Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Testosterone undecanoate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Merck Sharp & Dohme Testosterone undecanoate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Taro Pharmaceutical

7.4.1 Taro Pharmaceutical Testosterone undecanoate Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Testosterone undecanoate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Taro Pharmaceutical Testosterone undecanoate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Cipla

7.5.1 Cipla Testosterone undecanoate Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Testosterone undecanoate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Cipla Testosterone undecanoate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical

7.6.1 Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical Testosterone undecanoate Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Testosterone undecanoate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical Testosterone undecanoate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Zhejiang Medicine Co.

7.7.1 Zhejiang Medicine Co. Testosterone undecanoate Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Testosterone undecanoate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Zhejiang Medicine Co. Testosterone undecanoate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Testosterone undecanoate Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Testosterone undecanoate Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Testosterone undecanoate

8.4 Testosterone undecanoate Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Testosterone undecanoate Distributors List

9.3 Testosterone undecanoate Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

……………………………………………….

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)