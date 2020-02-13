Global Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Service for Industrial and Construction Inspection 2019 Market Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast To 2025

Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Service for Industrial and Construction Inspection – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025

The Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) sector consists of conformity assessment bodies who provide services ranging from auditing and inspection, to testing, verification, quality assurance and certification.

In 2018, the global Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Service for Industrial and Construction Inspection market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Service for Industrial and Construction Inspection status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Service for Industrial and Construction Inspection development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Intertek Group

TÜV Rheinland Group

DEKRA

TÜV SÜD Group

Bureau Veritas

DNV GL Group

SAI Global

Applus Services

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Onsite

Offsite

Market segment by Application, split into

Industrial

Construction

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Service for Industrial and Construction Inspection status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Service for Industrial and Construction Inspection development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Service for Industrial and Construction Inspection are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Service for Industrial and Construction Inspection Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Onsite

1.4.3 Offsite

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Service for Industrial and Construction Inspection Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Industrial

1.5.3 Construction

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Service for Industrial and Construction Inspection Market Size

2.2 Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Service for Industrial and Construction Inspection Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Service for Industrial and Construction Inspection Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Service for Industrial and Construction Inspection Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Intertek Group

12.1.1 Intertek Group Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Service for Industrial and Construction Inspection Introduction

12.1.4 Intertek Group Revenue in Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Service for Industrial and Construction Inspection Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Intertek Group Recent Development

12.2 TÜV Rheinland Group

12.2.1 TÜV Rheinland Group Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Service for Industrial and Construction Inspection Introduction

12.2.4 TÜV Rheinland Group Revenue in Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Service for Industrial and Construction Inspection Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 TÜV Rheinland Group Recent Development

12.3 DEKRA

12.3.1 DEKRA Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Service for Industrial and Construction Inspection Introduction

12.3.4 DEKRA Revenue in Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Service for Industrial and Construction Inspection Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 DEKRA Recent Development

12.4 TÜV SÜD Group

12.4.1 TÜV SÜD Group Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Service for Industrial and Construction Inspection Introduction

12.4.4 TÜV SÜD Group Revenue in Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Service for Industrial and Construction Inspection Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 TÜV SÜD Group Recent Development

12.5 Bureau Veritas

12.5.1 Bureau Veritas Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Service for Industrial and Construction Inspection Introduction

12.5.4 Bureau Veritas Revenue in Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Service for Industrial and Construction Inspection Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Bureau Veritas Recent Development

12.6 DNV GL Group

12.6.1 DNV GL Group Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Service for Industrial and Construction Inspection Introduction

12.6.4 DNV GL Group Revenue in Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Service for Industrial and Construction Inspection Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 DNV GL Group Recent Development

12.7 SAI Global

12.7.1 SAI Global Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Service for Industrial and Construction Inspection Introduction

12.7.4 SAI Global Revenue in Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Service for Industrial and Construction Inspection Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 SAI Global Recent Development

12.8 Applus Services

12.8.1 Applus Services Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Service for Industrial and Construction Inspection Introduction

12.8.4 Applus Services Revenue in Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Service for Industrial and Construction Inspection Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Applus Services Recent Development

Continued…..

