GLOBAL TESTING, INSPECTION AND CERTIFICATION MARKET 2017 SHARE, TREND, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST TO 2022

Testing, Inspection and Certification Market 2017
This report studies the global Testing, Inspection and Certification market, analyzes and researches the Testing, Inspection and Certification development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
SGS Group
Bureau Veritas S.A.
Intertek Group PLC
TUV SUD Group
Dekra Certification GmbH
ALS Limited
ASTM International
BSI Group
Exova Group PLC
TUV Rheinland A.G.
TUV Nord Group
SAI Global Limited
Eurofins Scientific
Mistras Group,Inc.
UL LLC
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Testing
Inspection
Certification
Market segment by Application, Testing, Inspection and Certification can be split into
Petroleum
Environmental
Consumer Goods
Agriculture
Mining
Construction & Infrastructure
Manufacturing
Oil & Gas
Chemicals
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of Testing,Inspection and Certification
1.1 Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Overview
1.1.1 Testing,Inspection and Certification Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Testing,Inspection and Certification Market by Type
1.3.1 Testing
1.3.2 Inspection
1.3.3 Certification
1.4 Testing,Inspection and Certification Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Petroleum
1.4.2 Environmental
1.4.3 Consumer Goods
1.4.4 Agriculture
1.4.5 Mining
1.4.6 Construction & Infrastructure
1.4.7 Manufacturing
1.4.8 Oil & Gas
1.4.9 Chemicals
2 Global Testing,Inspection and Certification Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 SGS Group
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Testing,Inspection and Certification Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Bureau Veritas S.A.
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Testing,Inspection and Certification Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Intertek Group PLC
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Testing,Inspection and Certification Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 TUV SUD Group
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Testing,Inspection and Certification Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Dekra Certification GmbH
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Testing,Inspection and Certification Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 ALS Limited
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Testing,Inspection and Certification Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 ASTM International
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Testing,Inspection and Certification Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 BSI Group
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Testing,Inspection and Certification Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Exova Group PLC
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Testing,Inspection and Certification Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 TUV Rheinland A.G.
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Testing,Inspection and Certification Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 TUV Nord Group
3.12 SAI Global Limited
3.13 Eurofins Scientific
3.14 Mistras Group,Inc.
3.15 UL LLC
4 Global Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)
4.1 Global Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Size by Type (2012-2017)
4.2 Global Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Size by Application (2012-2017)
4.3 Potential Application of Testing,Inspection and Certification in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Testing,Inspection and Certification
5 United States Testing,Inspection and Certification Development Status and Outlook
5.1 United States Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Size (2012-2017)
5.2 United States Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
6 EU Testing,Inspection and Certification Development Status and Outlook
6.1 EU Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Size (2012-2017)
6.2 EU Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
..…..Continued
