Global Test and Burn-in Sockets Market Research Report 2019

Global Test and Burn-in Sockets Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
Test and burn-in (TBI) sockets represent a small but technically challenging segment of the connector industry. Designs
are robust, leading-edge, often produced in small quantities at very high costs, and are tested in excess of 100,000
touchdowns before socket rebuild. The market segment focuses primarily on the IC industry, and system prototyping,
emulation, and test. Singulated and strip test sockets and burn-in sockets are considered part of the electronic connector
market, while wafer probes are designed to test bare die and wafers in the semiconductor equipment market
The global Test and Burn-in Sockets market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Test and Burn-in Sockets volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Test and Burn-in Sockets market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
3M
Aries Electronics
Chupond Precision
Enplas
WinWay
Foxconn Technology
Johnstech
Loranger
Mill-Max
Molex
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Segment by Type
SMD Mount
Thru-holes
Segment by Application
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Defense
Medical
Others
