Global Terephthalic Aldehyde Industry : Insights, Development, Research and Forecast 2019-2028

Several research institutes and producers have directed their attention towards the development of novel products for applications in genetics and molecular biology. For instance, terephthalic aldehyde is being used as a non-toxic and non-volatile gelatin membrane cross-linker as it augments the functional properties of the gelatin membrane.

Terephthalic aldehyde increases the hydrophobic characteristics of gelatin by substantially increasing the liquid resistance capability (around 15-20 times). Terephthalic aldehyde is also used along with bi-enzyme catalysts as a cross-linker in glucose bio-fuel cells, which leads to stable bonding of the catalytic structure. Moreover, in 2017, the terephthalic aldehyde-based chemo-sensor molecular system was blended and utilized for the florescent sensing of metal ions. The molecular system is highly sensitive to copper ions.

China, being the key regional market is struggling to retain both production and consumption

Terephthalic aldehyde has niche but important applications in the optical brightener and pharmaceutical industry. With the implementation of environmental policies in China, which currently dominates the terephthalic aldehyde production scenario, supply has reduced drastically in the global market. Further, as per industry sources, no significant product alternative or environment friendly commercial production method is available as of yet in market. Though, several clean and eco-friendly processes have been proposed, however their commercialization has become a need of the hour.

Over the past few decades, the chemical industry in China grew almost threefold and China dominated the global terephthalic aldehyde market with a lions share. Moreover, China has become a hub for terephthalic aldehyde producers. The implementation of environmental regulations in China has resulted in the creation of volatility in the market several manufacturers have been compelled to halt/reduce their production capacity for terephthalic aldehyde. The protocols have affected the competitiveness of the domestic industries and have damaged the economic performance of the industry, leading to a rise in the production cost leading to lower productivity or profitability. This is anticipated to lead to a worldwide shortage in the supply of terephthalic aldehyde as China is the main hub for the production of the chemical. Based on the existing scenario of the market, there are two possible future perspectives, predisposed by concerned environmental policies.

Environment regulation are acting as a major roadblock in the production process

Economically, terephthalic aldehyde is mainly manufactured by the chlorination and subsequent hydrolysis of p-xylene; the production process involves highly toxic chlorine gas for chlorination and requires a large volume of nitric acid during the oxidation process. Hence, the production process of terephthalic aldehyde leads to a large amount of wastewater generation (for production of each ton on terephthalic aldehyde, 40-70 tons of acidic wastewater is generated). Further, the chlorination process produces highly corrosive hydrogen chloride gas, which pollutes the environment and simultaneously corrodes the reactors, resulting in the reduction of terephthalic aldehyde yield.

Strict environmental regulations have hampered the production of terephthalic aldehyde. For instance, the Chinese government has passed the Air Pollution Prevention Action Plan to crackdown pollution, this has deeply affected the production of terephthalic aldehyde in the region. Since China is its main producer and supplier, such developments in the country have flustered the market all across the globe.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Market Background

3.1. Macro-Economic Factors

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Trends

3.3. Opportunity Analysis

3.4. Patent Analysis

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Forecast Scenario Analysis

3.7. Demand-Supply Analysis

4. Global Terephthalic Aldehyde Market Analysis 20132017 and Forecast 20182026, By Grade

4.1. Introduction / Key Findings

4.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By Grade, 2013 2017

4.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Forecast By Grade, 20182026

4.3.1. Technical Grade

4.3.2. Pharma/Super Grade

4.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Grade

