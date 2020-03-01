Global Temporary Power Market Has Been Segmented on The Basis of Fuel Type, Generator Rating, End User And Region – Forecast To 2023

Global Temporary Power Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023” – Market Analysis, Size, Share, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Temporary Power Market Highlights:

The global temporary power market is expected to create a significant revenue pocket by 2023, registering approximately 10% CAGR between 2016-2023. The Temporary Power Market is growing enormously owing to the lack of reliable electricity supply, rise in construction and infrastructural activities, and an increase in the number of planned events, triggering an increasing demand for energy supply. The Increasing construction and infrastructural activities along with the lack of electricity supply to back up those infrastructural expansions are expected to drive the market growth to an extent.

The term – temporary power refers to an independent source of electric power, supporting the industrial and commercial sectors with the power supply in situations such as power cut, blackouts, and power outage. Temporary power supply unit allows builders and trades to work where there is no permanent power connection. Temporary Power supplier companies offer a comprehensive range of temporary power products for the commercial, industrial and entertainment market segments.

Get Free Sample “Temporary Power Market Research Report” at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2503

Competitive Analysis:

The well-established, temporary power market appears to be fiercely competitive due to the presence of several large, small and new entrants operating in the market. The market is estimated to witness an intensified competition further.

Companies Covered:

Aggreko Ltd. (UK), Atlas Copco (Sweden), Caterpillar Inc. (US), Cummins inc. (US), Kohler Co., Inc. (US), APR Energy PLC. (US), Atco Power Ltd. (Canada), Temp-Power, Inc. (US), Ashtead Group PLC. (UK), Speedy Hire PLC. (UK), United Rentals, Inc. (US), Hertz Equipment Rental Corporation (US), Smart Energy Solutions (New Zealand), Rental Solutions & Services LLC. (UAE), Trinity Power Rentals (Canada), and Diamond Environmental Services, LLC. (US).

Intended Audience:

The intended audience of global temporary power market are generator suppliers/distributors/manufacturers, generator rental companies, energy & power utilities, manufacturing & processing industries, power generation companies, environment research institutions, energy & power associations, and government & research organization.

Global Temporary Power Market – Segmentation

The MRFR analysis is segmented into four key dynamics for the convenience of understanding;

By Fuel Types: Comprises Diesel, and Gas among others.

By Generator Ratings: Less than 80 kW, 81-280 kW, and More than 280 kW.

By End-Uses: Events, Construction, and Mining, among others.

By Regions: North America, Europe, APAC and the Rest-of-the-World.

Regional Analysis:

The North American region is expected to retain its dominance over the global temporary power market attributing to the aging power transmission and distribution systems, leading to frequent power outages. Also, the upsurge in the construction activities in the region is expected to drive the market growth.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is emerging as another lucrative market for temporary power due to the unavailability of proper access to the electricity mainly in the underdeveloped regions. Several countries in the APAC region still do not have 100% access to the electricity. These factors are estimated to augment the demand in the temporary power market during the forecast period.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.3 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Research

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Market Size Estimation

3.4 Forecast Model

3.5 List Of Assumptions

3.6 Limitations Of The Study

4 Market Insights

Continue…

List Of Tables

Table 1 Global Temporary Power Market, By Region, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 2 North America Temporary Power Market, By Country, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 3 Europe Temporary Power Market, By Country, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 4 Asia-Pacific Temporary Power Market, By Country, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 5 Middle East & Africa Temporary Power Market, By Country, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Continue..

List Of Figures

Figure 1 Research Process Of MRFR

Figure 2 Top Down & Bottom Up Approach

Figure 3 Market Diesels

Figure 4 Impact Analysis: Market Drivers

Figure 5 Impact Analysis: Market Restraints

Figure 6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 7 Value Chain Analysis

Continue…

Access Full Report at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/temporary-power-market-2503

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]