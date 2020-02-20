Global Temporary Power Market Growth and Demand Forecast to 2024 | Top Key Players Aggreko, APR Energy, Caterpillar Inc., Power Electrics, Speedy Hire PLC, United Rentals, Cummins Inc., Hertz, Kohler Co., Smart Energy Solutions, SES SMART Energy Solutions FZCO, Rental Solutions and Services

The global temporary power market is driven by various factors including growth of construction and infrastructural activities, lack of electricity supply and an increase in the number of planned events. The temporary power market has a large end-user base, including events, construction, manufacturing, mining, telecom, utilities, oil and gas and residential.

The growth can be attributed to the lack of electricity supply in the developing economies of Asia-Pacific and Africa and the aging power grid infrastructure in developed economies. Though economic development, population growth and urbanization are most pronounced in emerging markets, there exists shortage in electricity supply across all markets, driven by poor planning, aging infrastructure, underinvestment and others. These factors tend to drive the temporary power market in the region.

Growing industrialization and rising demand for continuous power supply from industries are the factors expected to drive the temporary power market, during the forecast period (2016 – 2022). The global temporary power market by power rating has been segmented into less than 80kW, 81kW-280kW, 281kW-600kW and above 600kW. The demand for above 600kW power rated generators is expected to increase, during the forecast period, as these generators are used in a wide range of applications in the oil and gas, utilities and mining sectors.

The Middle East region, including Saudi Arabia, has been the key market for the growth of the temporary power market, due to expansion in oil and gas, petrochemical and increasing number of other energy projects.

Some of the major companies in the global temporary power market are Aggreko PLC, APR Energy Inc., Ashtead Group Plc, Caterpillar Inc., Power Electrics, Speedy Hire, United Rentals, Cummins Inc., Hertz Corporation, Kohler, Smart Energy Solutions, and Rental Solutions and Services, among others.

