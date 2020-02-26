Global Temporary Labor Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com adds “Temporary Labor Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Temporary Labor Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Temporary Labor Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Temporary work or temporary employment refers to an employment situation where the working arrangement is limited to a certain period of time based on the needs of the employing organization.

The demand for temporary labor is estimated to increase over the coming years owing to rising number of smart city projects being launched by various governments, thereby driving the market over the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Temporary Labor market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Temporary Labor status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Temporary Labor development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Adecco

Allegis Group

Kelly Services, Inc.

ManpowerGroup Inc.

Randstad N.V.

Hays plc

Robert Half International Inc.

Express Services, Inc.

Westaff

Persol Holdings Co. Ltd.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Unskilled

Clerical

Management

Skilled

Professional

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare

Manufacturing

BFSI

FMCG and retail

IT

Construction

Logistics and Telecom

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Temporary Labor status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Temporary Labor development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Key Stakeholders

Temporary Labor Manufacturers

Temporary Labor Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Temporary Labor Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Temporary Labor Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Unskilled

1.4.3 Clerical

1.4.4 Management

1.4.5 Skilled

1.4.6 Professional

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Temporary Labor Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Healthcare

1.5.3 Manufacturing

1.5.4 BFSI

1.5.5 FMCG and retail

1.5.6 IT

1.5.7 Construction

1.5.8 Logistics and Telecom

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Temporary Labor Market Size

2.2 Temporary Labor Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Temporary Labor Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Temporary Labor Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Adecco

12.1.1 Adecco Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Temporary Labor Introduction

12.1.4 Adecco Revenue in Temporary Labor Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Adecco Recent Development

12.2 Allegis Group

12.2.1 Allegis Group Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Temporary Labor Introduction

12.2.4 Allegis Group Revenue in Temporary Labor Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Allegis Group Recent Development

12.3 Kelly Services, Inc.

12.3.1 Kelly Services, Inc. Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Temporary Labor Introduction

12.3.4 Kelly Services, Inc. Revenue in Temporary Labor Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Kelly Services, Inc. Recent Development

12.4 ManpowerGroup Inc.

12.4.1 ManpowerGroup Inc. Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Temporary Labor Introduction

12.4.4 ManpowerGroup Inc. Revenue in Temporary Labor Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 ManpowerGroup Inc. Recent Development

12.5 Randstad N.V.

12.5.1 Randstad N.V. Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Temporary Labor Introduction

12.5.4 Randstad N.V. Revenue in Temporary Labor Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Randstad N.V. Recent Development

12.6 Hays plc

12.6.1 Hays plc Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Temporary Labor Introduction

12.6.4 Hays plc Revenue in Temporary Labor Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Hays plc Recent Development

12.7 Robert Half International Inc.

12.7.1 Robert Half International Inc. Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Temporary Labor Introduction

12.7.4 Robert Half International Inc. Revenue in Temporary Labor Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Robert Half International Inc. Recent Development

12.8 Express Services, Inc.

12.8.1 Express Services, Inc. Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Temporary Labor Introduction

12.8.4 Express Services, Inc. Revenue in Temporary Labor Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Express Services, Inc. Recent Development

12.9 Westaff

12.9.1 Westaff Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Temporary Labor Introduction

12.9.4 Westaff Revenue in Temporary Labor Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Westaff Recent Development

12.10 Persol Holdings Co. Ltd.

12.10.1 Persol Holdings Co. Ltd. Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Temporary Labor Introduction

12.10.4 Persol Holdings Co. Ltd. Revenue in Temporary Labor Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Persol Holdings Co. Ltd. Recent Development

Continued….

