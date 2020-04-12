In this report, the Global Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter Market Share and Growth 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter Market Share and Growth 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Temperature and humidity transmitter is designed for monitoring critical climate in industrial processes.
Because of the demand from energy capacity expansion, new project commissioning and demand for industrial automation to increase productivity, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the highest growth in the temperature transmitter market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Emerson Electric
ABB
Endress+Hauser
Siemens
Yokogawa Electric
Wika Alexander Wiegand
Johnson Controls
Honeywell
Schneider Electric
Vaisala
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Sensing Type
Resistance Temperature Detector
Thermocouple
Universal
Multichannel
by Mounting Type
DIN-Rail
Head
Field
by Communication Protocol
HART and Wireless HART
Foundation Fieldbus
Profibus
Others
Segment by Application
Oil & Gas
Food & Beverage
Water & Wastewater
Pulp & Paper
Metal & Mining
Chemical
Power
Pharmaceutical
Others
