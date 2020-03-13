A new market study, titled “Global Telehealth Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Telehealth Market
Telehealth involves the distribution of health-related services and information via electronic information and telecommunication technologies. It allows long distance patient/clinician to contact and care, advice, reminders, education, intervention, monitoring and remote admissions. Growth in geriatric population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, dearth of healthcare professionals worldwide, improvements in telecommunication infrastructure, technological advancements, increasing utilization of connected devices for the management of chronic diseases, benefits of telehealth, and need for affordable treatment options due to rising healthcare costs are expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.
This report focuses on the global Telehealth status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Telehealth development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Philips Healthcare
Medtronic
Honeywell Life Care Solutions
Tunstall Healthcare
Care Innovations
Cerner
Cisco
Medvivo
Globalmedia
Aerotel Medical Systems
AMD Global Telemedicine
American Well
Intouch Health
Vidyo
Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4037051-global-telehealth-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Web-based
Cloud-based
On-premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Providers
Payers
Patients
Employer groups
Government bodies
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Global Telehealth Market Growth Report 2019, Size, Share, Services, Segmentation and Depth Analysis to 2025
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Telehealth status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Telehealth development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4037051-global-telehealth-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.
Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT
[email protected]
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)