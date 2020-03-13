Global Telehealth Market Growth Report 2019, Size, Share, Services, Segmentation and Depth Analysis to 2025

A new market study, titled “Global Telehealth Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Telehealth involves the distribution of health-related services and information via electronic information and telecommunication technologies. It allows long distance patient/clinician to contact and care, advice, reminders, education, intervention, monitoring and remote admissions. Growth in geriatric population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, dearth of healthcare professionals worldwide, improvements in telecommunication infrastructure, technological advancements, increasing utilization of connected devices for the management of chronic diseases, benefits of telehealth, and need for affordable treatment options due to rising healthcare costs are expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

This report focuses on the global Telehealth status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Telehealth development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Philips Healthcare

Medtronic

Honeywell Life Care Solutions

Tunstall Healthcare

Care Innovations

Cerner

Cisco

Medvivo

Globalmedia

Aerotel Medical Systems

AMD Global Telemedicine

American Well

Intouch Health

Vidyo

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Web-based

Cloud-based

On-premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Providers

Payers

Patients

Employer groups

Government bodies

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Telehealth status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Telehealth development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



