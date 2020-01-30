Global Telecom Energy Management System Market to Register Stellar Compound Annual Growth Rate Through 2025

Global Telecom Energy Management System Market: Introduction

As the energy consumption continues to grow, the energy management systems will continually gain popularity in order to combat the adverse effects of rising energy consumption. In addition, to help industries reduce energy consumption, these systems offer numerous other benefits to the enterprises. As a result, energy management systems market is witnessing healthy CAGR presently. Energy management systems, help an organization to monitor the energy consumption of their organization in real-time. Monitoring of energy consumption thus helps organizations in taking all further decisions including the financial and operational decisions for their organization.

Primarily, with the advancements in technologies, telecom industries are experiencing heavy demand due to rising demand for internet worldwide and increasing smartphone penetration in the market. As a result, the telecom energy management systems are anticipated to witness double digit CAGR in the near future. Also, due to rising internet use globally, the network ports are increasing day by day and networks are becoming more complex to fulfill the daily requirements of voice, data and video requirements of the customers. As a result, telecom operators are facing heavy difficulties in calculating the energy requirements of the complex networks. Also as the network becomes more complex, the wastage of energy increases which becomes nearly impossible for the telecom operators to monitor, this wastage of energy. In order to monitor data in real time and keep a check on energy distribution and energy wastage, telecom operators are increasing the adoption of these systems to monitor and reduce the energy consumption thereby saving costs of the company and increase energy efficiency.

Global Telecom Energy Management System Market: Market Dynamics

Increased energy efficiency, improved productivity, decreased overall cost and stringent government regulations are the primary factors driving the growth of the telecom energy management systems market. Energy management systems help companies in reducing the energy consumption by providing the analysis of historical data and as well as the real-time consumption data and analysis. This helps the company to monitor how much power is wasted. This reduces the energy losses of the company and therefore increases energy efficiency many times thereby improving the productivity of the company. All this helps a company to achieve their objective of decreasing the production costs of the company without compromising their quality.

Also, the stringent government regulations of the company play a significant role in rising adoption of the energy management systems. The government of various countries is focusing on energy consumption by companies and therefore devising various policies related to reducing their energy consumption. Also, the government encourages companies to adopt these systems by offering subsidies to companies which in any way reduce the adverse effect of their company on the environment.

However, high implementation cost, hidden costs and long-term return on investment are some of the factors restraining the growth of global telecom energy management systems market.

Global Telecom Energy Management System Market: Segmentation

Global Telecom Energy Management System market is segmented on the basis of components and region.

On the basis of components, the global Telecom Energy Management System market can be segmented into sensors, controllers, software and others.

Global Telecom Energy Management System Market: Competition Landscape

In September 2016, Siemens AG launches Sicam A8000, modular equipment series. This telecontrol and power grid automation system helps telecom companies save energy in a more efficient way

The key vendors in the global Telecom Energy Management System market are Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Honeywell International, Inc., Elster Energy, Johnson controls, Inc., Gridpoint, Inc., IBM, and C3 Energy

Global Telecom Energy Management System Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, the global Telecom Energy Management System market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Japan.